3 reasons why AEW star MJF must not execute his Casino Gauntlet contract anytime soon

At AEW All In, MJF emerged victorious in the Casino Gauntlet Match. With this massive victory, The Devil earned a guaranteed AEW World Title shot.In the past few weeks, The Salt of the Earth has teased cashing in his contract on Hangman Page. The Anxious Millennial Cowboy became the AEW World Champion at All In 2025, and MJF is eager to cut short his title reign.However, the Long Island native should stay out of the world title picture just yet. Certain factors indicate that The Devil must wait a few months before setting his sights on his Triple B.In this article, let's look at three reasons why MJF must not execute his Casino Gauntlet contract anytime soon.#3. The Devil must get through his current opponents firstIn the past few weeks, MJF has developed issues with several top stars. The Salt of the Earth finds himself in an intense feud with Mark Briscoe, who wants to destroy the young star for bringing up the late Jay Briscoe's name in their rivalry.Meanwhile, the former AEW World Champion is also feuding with the top CMLL star, Mistico. There have been signs of dissension within The Hurt Syndicate as well, as Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin no longer want the Long Island native in the faction anymore.MJF must conclude all these rivalries before fully shifting his focus to Hangman Page. A series of wins against Briscoe, Mistico, and Lashley could enhance The Devil's credibility.Even if he comes up short in these feuds, the 29-year-old star could earn the appreciation of the fans by delivering three back-to-back entertaining storylines. MJF's character must endure these battles to prepare him for his second run with the World Title.#2. Hangman Page deserves to get a long AEW World Title reignAt Revolution 2025, Hangman Page defeated MJF in an excellent match. Since then, the former Pinnacle leader has been yearning for payback against The Cowboy.However, Tony Khan must consider keeping the two stars away for a while. After three years of struggles, The Anxious Millennial Cowboy finally reached the summit at All In: Texas.It would be anticlimactic to take away Hangman's title so early. Following Jon Moxley's reign of terror, All Elite Wrestling needs a babyface world champion to remain at the top for a while.Hangman Page must have a lengthy title reign, where he should be allowed to wrestle top stars like Will Ospreay, Kenny Omega, Kazuchika Okada, and many others.The Hanger must have a similar reign to Cody Rhodes, who held the Undisputed WWE Title for a year after dethroning Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. MJF and his contract must only come into play during the latter stages of Hangman's reign.It would be a memorable moment for The Devil to snatch the AEW World Title from Hangman Page once The Cowboy becomes used to the throne at the pinnacle of AEW.#1. MJF must not cash in his contract too close to Seth Rollins' cash-in inAt WWE SummerSlam 2025, CM Punk defeated Gunther to become the new World Heavyweight Champion. The Best in the World's ecstasy did not last long, as a returning Seth Rollins cashed in his contract to become the new champion.Tony Khan must keep the Casino Gauntlet contract on MJF for a while, considering Rollins' recent cash-in. If The Devil goes after Hangman in the next few weeks, fans could call out AEW for copying the Seth vs. Punk storyline.The Salt of the Earth must take his time before pulling the trigger on his cash in. Seth Rollins' &quot;Ruse of the Century&quot; was legendary, and MJF must find a way to execute an even better cash-in.The Long Island native must let Hangman remain anxious about when he will strike and end his reign. Keeping the contract on MJF for a few more months might be the perfect way for AEW to avoid unnecessary comparison with WWE.