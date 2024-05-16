3 reasons why Becky Lynch should leave WWE for AEW and 2 she shouldn’t

Becky Lynch is one of WWE's top female stars and is the current Women's World Champion on RAW. The Man claimed the title after winning a Battle Royal shortly after WrestleMania XL and is set to defend her gold against Liv Morgan at the King and Queen of the Ring in Saudi Arabia later this month.

Despite featuring in major storylines and being booked prominently in the main event scene, it came as a shock when rumors started circulating that The Man's WWE contract was expiring soon. As of now, it is unclear whether the Irish star will re-sign or could leave WWE after more than a decade with the company.

Here are three realistic reasons why Becky Lynch would consider joining AEW and two reasons why she should stay with WWE:

#3. Why Becky Lynch should join AEW? Lighter schedule to balance motherhood!

Becky Lynch became a first-time mother in December 2020, when she gave birth to her daughter Roux. Before that, she was at the peak of her main event run after becoming double champion at WrestleMania 35. Despite taking some time away to raise her daughter, Lynch returned to WWE at SummerSlam and immediately won the SmackDown Women's Championship from Bianca Belair in shocking fashion.

Since then, the 37-year-old has consistently appeared at the top of the card, while bringing her daughter everywhere on her grueling WWE schedule. At some point, The Man would eventually want to seek a lighter schedule so that she could focus more on motherhood. AEW would then be the more attractive option at this point in her career.

#2. Why Becky Lynch should stay in WWE? Her husband Seth Rollins re-signed with the company!

However, it's not just her daughter's needs that Becky has to consider. Her husband also happens to be former World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins. After his outstanding performance at WrestleMania XL, The Architect has deservedly earned a contract renewal, which will see him tied to the WWE for the foreseeable future.

It would not make sense for Big Time Becks to part ways with the company when she could be on the road with her husband as well. Besides, Rollins is one of this generation's top stars. While historically, there have been wrestling couples who have worked for different promotions, it would be easier on the relationship if they were both under the same umbrella.

#2. Why Becky Lynch should join AEW? To lock horns with new challengers!

As part of the original Four Horsewomen of WWE, Becky has been an integral part of the Women's Revolution. Her rise to the top as The Man has been a blueprint for female success in the company. In her decade-long career with WWE, the Women's World Champion has wrestled every top women's wrestler to come through the company, from Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey to Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, and Rhea Ripley.

She has even worked with the younger generation of female wrestlers during her brief run as NXT Women's Champion, facing the likes of Tiffany Stratton and Lyra Valkyria. Who else is there left for the veteran in WWE?

On the flip side, joining AEW would allow her to face a whole host of opponents she has never stepped into the ring with previously. Lynch can have dream matches with the likes of Toni Storm, Willow Nightingale, Hikaru Shida, Jamie Hayter, and Britt Baker, just to name a few. Perhaps the possibility of new challengers and first-time match-ups might appeal to the Women's World Champion at this stage in her career.

#1. Why Becky Lynch should stay in WWE? She is already the highest-paid female star in the company!

Becky Lynch is one of the highest-paid female stars in all of professional wrestling, not just in WWE. As of 2023, she has a reported salary of $3.1 million and an estimated net worth of $7 million.

It can be argued that her value to the WWE has increased even more now that she is the reigning Women's World Champion and is expected to lead the division in Rhea Ripley's absence. It won't be surprising if Lynch is offered an even bigger deal once she renews her contract. Given her current status and position, she is virtually bulletproof, and it would be a huge surprise if she doesn't stay with the Stamford-based promotion.

#1. Why Becky Lynch should join AEW? Rekindle her feud with Mercedes Mone!

Becky and Mercedes Mone have a storied history, dating back to their time in NXT and as the leading figures of the WWE Women's Revolution. However, they have never had a long-term major feud over championship gold during their time in the same company.

It was always either Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair or The CEO vs. The Queen, never Becky vs. Banks. Both of them are talented wrestlers, and their matches would have made for a compelling program. Now that Mone has turned up in AEW, this could be an opportunity for Lynch to crossover and finally have a big feud with The CEO. Whether that will happen upon the expiration of Lynch's contract remains to be seen.