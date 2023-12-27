What is Becky Lynch's WWE salary compared to Seth Rollins? Find out as their contract expire in 2024

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins are a power couple in WWE and one of the most strongest performers in their respective divisions. As 2023 draws to an end, fans have wondered if the Lynch-Rollins duo will continue their journey with Titanland.

It so happens that both their contracts are supposed to expire in June 2024. While fans hope that The Man and the Visionary will continue working for WWE, resigning from a contract depends on various factors such as money, benefits, schedule, etc.

Currently, Becky Lynch is the highest paid in the women’s division, with a salary of $3.1 Million. The Man's net worth in 2023 is estimated to be $7 Million. On the other hand, Seth Rollins is among the top 10 highest-paid men in WWE, with a salary of $3 Million. His net worth is estimated to be $12 Million.

Given their performances and the way they carry their game, their position as two of the highest-paid superstars in the company is justified. As of now, neither of them has entered contract negotiations with WWE.

Seth Rollins paid tribute to Bray Wyatt and Brodie Lee

Seth Rollins defeated Drew McIntyre at Madison Square Garden’s live event on December 26, 2023, and cut a live promo afterward, which had everyone feeling emotional.

Seth Rollins spoke about the WWE Universe losing Brodie Lee, formerly known as Luke Harper, on December 26, 2020, and Bray Wyatt in August 2023. Their untimely demise shattered the pro wrestling world, and even today, some individuals struggle with accepting that Bray Wyatt and Brodie Lee are no more.

To pay tribute, he asked the fans to use the flashlight on their phones to light the arena with fireflies and sing his theme song.

It was an overwhelming moment for the WWE Universe in attendance at MSG. He left the ring as the fans continued to sing the theme song.

Are you a fan of Seth Rollins-Becky Lynch? Sound off in the comments section below!