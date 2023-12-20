Becky Lynch breaks silence on leaving WWE amid rumors regarding her contract status

Becky Lynch has had one the most successful careers in WWE over the past decade after she moved to the main roster during the Women's Revolution in 2015. Recently, The Man broke silence regarding rumors of the expiration of her and Seth Rollins' contracts in June 2024.

Lynch's career is hard to replicate for any superstar who will make their move to the main roster. The Man has redefined women's wrestling and put the division on the map. The Irish-born star is currently one of the top female stars in the company, and she is a former six-time Women's Champion.

Recently, a report revealed that Lynch and Seth Rollins' contract are set to expire in June 2024. Many fans believed that there was a possibility that the two might leave the promotion. Speaking on Strutting From Gorilla, The Man was questioned if she would like to end her career with the Stamford-based company.

"Absolutely [x3]. Look, growing up WWE is what I watched, it's what I loved. It is the reason I became a professional wrestler. Now, having been in it, I love it. I love the people, I love the audience, and I love being able to be a part of change. I love that I get to continue to drive that and that my voice matters in WWE. I feel listened to, and I feel like we've been able to change the landscape of women's wrestling forever, and that feels very special to me. It's my home, it's where I was born as a professional wrestler in many ways... It's where I will retire." [From 09:55 to 11:02]

The rumors of leaving WWE were dismissed after what The Man said about the promotion and her desire to hang up her wrestling boots in WWE.

Becky Lynch set to face former champion on Day One edition of WWE RAW

Becky Lynch made history at WrestleMania 35 when she became one of the first women to main event the Show of Shows. The Man defeated Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey to capture both RAW and SmackDown Women's Championship.

However, The Man was not initially planned, and it started due to an accident on the go-home episode of RAW in 2018 ahead of the Survivor Series Premium Live Event. During an invasion angle, Nia Jax accidentally injured Becky Lynch, which gave birth to her new character.

After several years, the two women have collided again and are feuding on Monday Night RAW. On the first edition of RAW in 2024, The Man will face Nia Jax for the first time in a singles bout.

