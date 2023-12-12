Major WWE Champion's contract set to expire in the coming months - Reports

WWE is facing another potential contract dilemma in 2024, as it's just been revealed that the contract of a current champion is set to expire.

It's been reported that 2024 will be a very interesting and newsworthy year for pro wrestling contracts. This goes for WWE, AEW, and other top companies. There are potential situations brewing that could lead to top stars jumping ship to work for the competition.

A new report from within the company notes that Seth Rollins' contract is set to expire in June 2024, according to Fightful Select. This is interesting as Rollins' wife, Becky Lynch, also has her contract set to expire that same month.

As of a few weeks ago, the World Heavyweight Champion has not entered into contract negotiations with the company, but it's still early in the process. Rollins is well-liked and respected backstage, and a source said there would "obviously" be an offer made at some point. It was also indicated that The Visionary will be made a priority when it's time for those talks.

WWE re-signed many wrestlers in 2019 as AEW was launching. This was done to lock numerous talents into long-term, five-year deals, and those contracts are coming up in 2024. It's not clear if Rollins is among those wrestlers.

A company official said, "We would not dispute that information," when asked about The Architect's contract expiring next year and if the future Hall of Famer would be made a priority.

More top WWE contracts coming up in 2024

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are not the only top Superstars who are potentially facing free agency next year

It's been reported that Drew McIntyre and Sheamus have their deals expiring in 2024. Despite the speculation on McIntyre's future, both veteran talents are expected to re-sign.

Ricochet and Jinder Mahal have contracts that run to or through next summer. Alexa Bliss' contract was good through 2023 at least, but the company may have added time to her deal to make up for time off.

Several stars will also see their deals expire at the end of 2024. It's been reported that multiple deals are also coming up next December, including contracts for Kevin Owens, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, and Big E, who may also have time added to his deal.

With additional WWE contracts expiring next year, as well as deals in AEW, NJPW, MLW, and Impact Wrestling, it's believed that the free agent class of 2024 could be the biggest in years.

