Did Drew McIntyre secretly sign a contract extension with WWE? Speculating the possibility

Over the last few months, Drew McIntyre's contractual situation with WWE has been a subject of discussion among the WWE Universe. The Scotsman's contract with the promotion is supposedly set to end in April 2024, just days after WrestleMania. This situation would be worrying for Triple H and the team.

Reportedly, the former WWE Champion has told people close to him that he is willing to let his current deal lapse. McIntyre seemingly is looking to spend more time with his family and friends. While these reports indicate his disinterest in re-signing with the promotion, there is a chance he might have secretly signed a contract extension.

A possible reason behind Drew McIntyre's secret contract extension could be attributed to the official poster of Bash in Berlin WWE released a few weeks ago. In the poster, the promotion has advertised the 38-year-old to be part of the event. This is why there is a chance McIntyre has possibly either verbally agreed, or signed a new deal.

Expand Tweet

To add more credibility to this theory, Bash in Berlin is set to take place in August, whereas McIntyre's contract allegedly ends in April 2024. Despite this, WWE advertising Drew McIntyre either indicates he has a new deal in place, or the promotion is simply confident of retaining him. Regardless of what it is, the future of the Scotsman will be worth observing.

Drew McIntyre recently voiced his frustration with WWE

After a spectacular Survivor Series: WarGames 2023, WWE's next premium live event will be the Royal Rumble. Set to take place on January 27th, 2024, in Tampa, Florida, next year's Rumble is expected to be a massive event. Recently, WWE CCO Triple H released the official poster for the upcoming PLE.

While fans and superstars were thrilled to see the poster, one man who was left disappointed was Drew McIntyre. The reason behind the Scotsman's frustration was him being omitted from the poster. Quote tweeting an image of the official poster, McIntyre voiced his frustration and wrote:

"Are you starting to understand my frustrations now?"

You can check out Drew McIntyre's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

While his omission from the poster clearly hurt McIntyre, seeing Jey Uso on it might have stung even more. McIntyre's hate for the former Bloodline member is well-known among the WWE Universe. Hence, in the coming weeks on RAW, fans will be keen to see what the Scotsman does to Jey.

Another aspect worth observing would be how McIntyre is booked at Royal Rumble. Despite not being featured on the poster, the 38-year-old would be expected to feature at the premium live event.