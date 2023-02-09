"Everybody wants that top spot" - Former WWE Champion shares thoughts on locker room

The WWE locker room might be competitive, but at the end of the day, it's a camaraderie.

Throughout the last few decades, there have been several leaders in the WWE locker room. One of the current ones is RAW Superstar Seth Rollins.

Seth "Freakin" Rollins was a recent guest on The Pat McAfee Show to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked about the overall culture behind the scenes in the WWE locker room right now, Rollins admitted that everyone wants the top spot, but everyone knows they are in it together, and there's a brotherhood between them.

"Everybody wants that top spot. Everybody wants to grow as a performer and the higher up you're on the card, the more money you're going to earn. And that's the bottom line," Seth Rollins said. "But there's a level of respect. When it's Sunday, and it's game time you're going out there to kill somebody, right? But as soon as the game is over, or the play is over. You help the brother up off the field and that's where we are. In wrestling, everybody wants that top spot. Everybody wants to be positioned better than everybody else, but at the end of the day, there is a level of respect for everybody that plays the game. And so there is a brotherhood, there is a fraternity to that."

Seth Rollins isn't a big fan of Logan Paul in WWE

Logan Paul eliminated Seth Rollins in the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match.

While it's rumored that the two will be facing off at WrestleMania 39, Rollins is telling everyone that will listen, including Pat McAfee, how little he thinks of the social media superstar.

"The guy doesn't care about nothing but himself," Seth Rollins said. "Look, I can respect the hustle. I really do because it takes us to get where he's at and to get the opportunities that he's got but at the end of the day, it's about passion. No one's just gonna suit up and play NFL football because they're social media superstar. They're gonna get creamed. So he's gonna step into my world and he's gonna get creamed. He's in it for himself. He's in it for his own gain. So I don't want you a part of my business if you're just going to leech off of it and you're going to take from it. I can only judge based on what he's done in the past and because that's a foretelling for the future. That's why I don't like that guy. He's going to talk his talk but you don't want to say nothing to my face."

What do you make of Seth Rollins' comments? Do you think his comments about the WWE locker room mesh with how he feels about Logan Paul? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

