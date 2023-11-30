Could promising AEW star be jumping ship to WWE after CM Punk? Exploring the possibility

CM Punk's return to WWE after being terminated from AEW has been one of the biggest developments in the pro wrestling industry in recent times. Considering he is one of the biggest names to jump ship from AEW to WWE, it’s possible that he’s forged a path that younger talents may choose to walk on.

Even though AEW and WWE maintain a cordial relationship when it comes to securing talent, both companies have often eyed the same talent. It’s possible that one of the talents that WWE may have their eyes on is Ricky Starks.

Starks has positioned himself as a rising talent within AEW, but he may try to move to the Stamford-based promotion once his contract expires. He’s friends with Jade Cargill, and has a relationship with Cody Rhodes as well. However, The Second City Saint’s arrival in WWE is evidence that Titanland is focused on hiring anyone who can give them a spike in viewership, and Starks could be one of those.

Recently, Ricky Starks even had a banter with Lexis King on social media, where he called out the current WWE Superstar for his recent look. Even though banter between pro wrestlers is common, it’s usually a work to set up a rivalry or continue a developing storyline.

CM Punk did not bury AEW upon WWE return for possible legal reasons

When Punk arrived in AEW for the first time in 2021, he ensured to make WWE references and even took certain shots at then-WWE owner Vince McMahon.

However, he did not make any references to AEW when he returned to WWE. Former WWE writer Vince Russo revealed the possible reason behind the script being free of any jabs towards Tony Khan and his promotion.

"I'm sure that there was some type of a settlement with AEW where CM Punk was not allowed to talk about it... I guarantee you, legally, he probably couldn't do that because I don't think Tony Khan has said anything, and that would be why."

Currently, CM Punk is rumored to have his first feud in WWE against Seth Rollins and is supposedly planned for a feud against Roman Reigns as well.

