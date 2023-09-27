Jade Cargill's 'best friend' from AEW next in line to join WWE? Analyzing contract status and more

It has been less than a day since Jade Cargill jumped from AEW to WWE, and the internet has already gone haywire with speculations about another potential signing. The star in question is Ricky Starks, and he is rumored to join his friends in the Stamford-based promotion.

According to reports, WWE officials are interested in signing the former FTW Champion to a contract once he finishes up with AEW. It is unknown when Ricky Starks will become a free agent. He signed with Tony Khan’s promotion in 2020, making 2024 the possible year when his contract expires.

His relationship with Cody Rhodes can potentially factor into a future contract with WWE. Starks was famously spotted backstage with Cody Rhodes before the 2023 Royal Rumble, something which The American Nightmare took the blame for, apparently.

Rhodes was one of the major reasons Jade Cargill put the pen to paper. The former AEW TBS Champion told The Ringer's Masked Man Show that the RAW superstar was one of the people that led her to sign with WWE.

"He was top three, and not third. He is a phenomenal man. I've seen what the business did for him, I've seen him be the stellar athlete that he is. I didn't see any different for myself. He was one of the guys that led me to a great decision," Cargill said.

However, the fans would have to wait to see if Ricky Starks will make a potential move to WWE when his contract expires.

How did Jade Cargill react to Ricky Starks’ congratulatory message after the WWE signing?

Ricky Starks was one of the first people from AEW who posted a congratulatory message for Jade Cargill after she signed a multi-year contract with WWE. The Absolute dropped a one-word message for her friend on Twitter.

Cargill responded to Starks’ message. She referred to the 33-year-old as her best friend, noting that she was thankful for him.

Fans can check out the post below:

Jade Cargill showed up at the WWE Performance Center. Watch the video here.

