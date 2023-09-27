How did Cody Rhodes influence Jade Cargill's career? Timeline of friendship and more

Jade Cargill has confirmed Cody Rhodes was a factor in her decision to sign with WWE. The former AEW TBS Champion reported to the Performance Center on Tuesday after signing a multi-year deal with the sports entertainment juggernaut.

In her first interview since joining WWE, Jade Cargill spoke to The Ringer's Masked Man Show on her relationship with Cody Rhodes, among other things. She said the former TNT Champion was one of the top reasons she signed with the Stamford-based promotion.

"He was top three, and not third. He is a phenomenal man. I've seen what the business did for him, I've seen him be the stellar athlete that he is. I didn't see any different for myself. He was one of the guys that led me to a great decision," Cargill said. (H/T Fightful)

Rhodes and Cargill’s first televised meeting came on AEW television in 2020. The American Nightmare was involved in a feud with Shaquille O'Neal at the time. The meeting led to Brandi Rhodes’ infamous “open mic night” promo.

Jade Cargill made her AEW in-ring debut in a tag team match with Shaq against Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet on the March 3, 2021, episode of Dynamite. Cargill and Shaq’s team picked up the victory then.

Jade Cargill and Cody Rhodes to reunite in WWE? Looking at the possibility

Jade Cargill and Cody Rhodes were on opposite sides the last time they shared the ring. The 31-year-old star can potentially reunite with the American Nightmare on television now that they both work under the same umbrella.

At the time of writing, Rhodes hasn’t reacted to the confirmation that Cargill has signed with WWE. The American Nightmare is currently in a feud with The Judgment Day on Monday Night RAW.

On the other hand, Cargill will probably spend some time at the Performance Center before making her NXT or main roster debut. Fans will have to wait to see if the two former AEW stars will share a WWE ring.

