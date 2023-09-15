WWE is reportedly interested in another AEW star

As per recent reports, WWE is interested in signing a 33-year-old AEW Star, who previously held a title in the Jacksonville-based company. The star in question is Ricky Starks.

Ricky Starks is one of the fastest-rising stars in All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and recently won the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament after defeating CM Punk in the final. The former FTW Champion debuted in AEW in June 2020 when he answered Cody Rhodes' open challenge for the TNT Championship. Starks lost the match but succeeded in grabbing the attention of the wrestling fans with his performance against the American Nightmare.

Ringside News wrote about a recent report by BWE about World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) being interested in signing Ricky Starks. It is being reported that there is high interest from the Stamford-based company on potentially landing the Absolute once his contract with AEW expires and he becomes a free agent.

Expand Tweet

Starks is currently having the run of his life in the Jacksonville-based company. Since winning the Owen Hart Tournament, The Absolute was embroiled in a rivalry with CM Punk, and the two were reportedly scheduled to clash at All Ou pay-per-view. However, the match could not happen as Punk was terminated by the company a day before the event due to a backstage incident at All In pay-per-view.

Ricky Starks ended up facing Bryan Danielson in a Strap Match at All Out. The match, won by The American Dragon, was brutal and hard-hitting, and Starks' performance in the match was widely appreciated by critics and fans alike.

AEW Star Ricky Starks shared praise for CM Punk and Bryan Danielson

A Fan recently posted on X( formerly known as Twitter), an old video of CM Punk and Bryan Danielson (aka Daniel Bryan) from the time when they were signed with WWE. The fan praised CM Punk and Bryan Danielson in the Tweet calling them innovators and trailblazers, and two of the greatest professional Wrestlers ever.

Expand Tweet

Ricky Starks, who has recently feuded with both Punk and Danielson, showed respect to the veterans by replying with the following:

"Respect to both of them. @bryandanielson @CMPunk."

What are your thoughts about the possibility of Ricky Starks Joining WWE? Tell us in the comments section below.