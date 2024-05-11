Unfortunate update on Becky Lynch's WWE future - Reports

Becky Lynch is the current WWE Women's World Champion. She is set to defend her title against Liv Morgan at King and Queen of the Ring on May 25th in Saudi Arabia.

The Man became champion in a Battle Royal after Rhea Ripley was forced to relinquish the title due to an injury last month. However, it seems that despite Lynch being back at the top of the mountain, she has still not committed her future to WWE.

According to a recent report by Fightful Select, Lynch's contract expires next month and there is no sign of a new deal being finalized yet. While her husband Seth Rollins has already signed a new deal and her former partner Finn Balor recently announced that he too had committed his future to WWE, Lynch is yet to follow suit.

It would seem that WWE is taking this one down to the wire since there is a possibility of just three weeks remaining in her current deal. The report from Fightful Select suggested that June 2024 was the expiry of her present contract.

It's hard to believe that WWE will allow history to repeat itself and let Lynch walk away from the company while holding the Women's World Championship. It would have seemed that Madusa had already shown the Stamford-based promotion how bad the idea could be.

If Becky Lynch retains her title on May 25 at King and Queen of the Ring and doesn't sign a new deal before the current one expires, then she could become a free agent and go to any other promotion while also holding WWE's Women's Championship belt.

As noted, this would not be a good look for WWE and since Becky Lynch is one of their biggest stars, she could be holding out and still negotiating another historic deal since she is considered to be one of the best-known female wrestlers in the business at present.

