3 Reasons why CM Punk should win the AEW World Championship and 2 reasons why Jon Moxley should retain

CM Punk will once again challenge Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship, two weeks removed from his shocking loss during their title unification match. While Moxley vs. Punk was always the plan for All Out once Punk returned from injury, AEW has opted to stray from its usual world-title-match storytelling for this bout.

A squash match is an unconventional way to build on a pay-per-view rematch, and it has made the audience question whether Punk is truly healthy enough or if he returned from his injury too soon.

Punk's health will play a pivotal role come Sunday during the much-anticipated rematch. But The Straightedge Superstar is walking into Chicago with the support of his hometown fans, who are yearning for the former WWE Champion to win gold again in the city.

Here are three reasons why CM Punk should win the AEW World Championship and two reasons why Jon Moxley should retain the title.

#3. Why CM Punk should win the AEW World Championship - He deserves a proper world title reign

CM Punk's return to professional wrestling after seven years away has been nothing short of spectacular. He quickly reminded fans why he was called the Best In The World, whether it was his outstanding matches with Darby Allin and Hangman Page or his verbal jousts with Eddie Kingston and MJF.

The fairytale ending would have been for The Second City Saint to win the AEW World Championship and kickstart a new 'Summer of Punk.' While Punk eventually defeated Hangman Page at Double or Nothing 2022 to become the champion, he, unfortunately, had to relinquish the title due to an injury just days later.

Punk deserves to hold the title for much longer than he did, which was supposedly the plan by AEW owner Tony Khan all along. Putting the strap back on the former champion at All Out will put the train back on track.

#2. Why Jon Moxley should retain the AEW World Championship - He carried the company throughout the pandemic and deserves to be champion

We all know the story: Jon Moxley defeated Jericho to become the second AEW World Champion at Revolution 2020. And in a matter of weeks, the world was shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so he never got the chance to shine as champion in front of fans.

However, he had excellent title defenses against the likes of Mr. Brodie Lee, Darby Allin, MJF, and Eddie Kingston before dropping the title to Kenny Omega in December 2020. It's been a slow climb back to the top ever since.

Moxley would briefly take time away to check himself into rehab, but he returned at the start of the year looking better than ever. He would also form the Blackpool Combat Club alongside William Regal and Bryan Danielson. They soon recruited the likes of Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli, becoming the most dominant faction in the company.

CM Punk's injury led to the BCC member winning the interim AEW World Championship, and he has been a workhorse for the company ever since. Jon Moxley deserves his current spot as the top star in AEW for his work to put the promotion on the map during their initial rise.

#2. Why CM Punk should win the AEW World Championship - It could set up a future rivalry with MJF over the title

D1 Climax Ω 🧹 @DrainBamager WON: The original plan for All Out was likely CM Punk vs. MJF for the AEW title, before Punk injured his foot. WON: The original plan for All Out was likely CM Punk vs. MJF for the AEW title, before Punk injured his foot. https://t.co/VIggwnKIcY

CM Punk, as world champion, could open the doors to a whole host of new challengers and fresh feuds. We are yet to see Punk vs. Kenny Omega, Punk vs. Adam Cole, or even Punk vs. Bryan Danielson in AEW. These matches alone are mouth-watering clashes that could headline any future pay-per-view or Dynamite.

But one box office world title match-up would be a retread of sorts. In this writer's opinion, CM Punk and MJF had one of the best rivalries in AEW history. The storytelling, promos, and matches were all at the highest level, and Tony Khan should absolutely revisit the feud once again, this time with the world title on the line.

This, of course, depends on MJF's current relationship and contract status with the AEW management team. But All Out would be a great place to start if he is cleared to return. The Salt of the Earth could enter as the Joker during the Casino Ladder Match or insert himself in the main event to confront Punk after he wins the title.

#1. Why Jon Moxley should retain the AEW World Championship - CM Punk could turn heel after his loss

In recent interviews, CM Punk admitted wanting to become a heel in AEW, which could happen soon. His babyface run has been tremendous, but fans are starting to turn on him, especially after news came out of his backstage antics and real-life issues with Hangman Page.

After getting squashed by Jon Moxley during the AEW World Championship unification match, it seemed like the only way Punk could have brought his heat back was if he had turned heel immediately. Instead, he portrayed a sympathetic character on this past week's Dynamite.

But what if he loses once again at All Out during the rematch? Turning Punk heel would be the best for business. This could also be reminiscent of Stone Cold turning heel in his home state of Texas. Punk embracing the dark side after another defeat could be an epic sight, especially in front of the Chicago audience.

#1. Why CM Punk should win the AEW World Championship - CM Punk is a bigger star than Jon Moxley

There's no bigger star in AEW than CM Punk. The Dynamite ratings, pay-per-view buyrates, and fan support for the company have increased exponentially since The Second City Saint made his Rampage debut a year ago. The only logical solution is to put the world title on the company's biggest attraction.

His injury was an unfortunate detour, but Punk should carry the championship going forward into the year's final quarter.

Jon Moxley is a popular star in his own right but not as renowned as Punk, despite being in his prime. He has his detractors and doesn't feel like a top champion, while CM Punk has proven that he has the tools to elevate AEW to the next level.

