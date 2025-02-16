3 Reasons why Cope, fka Edge, lost at AEW Grand Slam Australia 

When Cope returned from his injury at Worlds End 2024, he confronted Jon Moxley and The Death Riders. Following this confrontation, The Rated-R Superstars made it clear that he wanted to win the AEW World Championship. Over the next few weeks, Rated-FTR and Death Riders clashed multiple times in the ring.

At AEW Grand Slam Australia, Cope and Jay White teamed up to face the team of Claudio Castagnoli and Jon Moxley. Both teams didn't hold back during the match, but Mox was able to choke out The Rated-R Superstar to get the win for his team. This surprised fans as Copeland is the current number-one contender for the AEW World Title. Here are three possible reasons why the former Edge lost to Death Riders at AEW Grand Slam Australia.

To make Jon Moxley look unbeatable heading into Revolution

Jon Moxley's next title defense will be coming at AEW Revolution 2025 when he puts his title on the line against Cope. Heading into this match, Mox will need the momentum on his side since he is the champion. While The Purveyor of Violence has defeated several other wrestlers, choking out a legend like Copeland will surely add value to his title reign.

With this massive win over The Rated-R Superstar, Mox can now head into his title match at AEW Revolution looking unstoppable.

To extend this storyline with Cope getting revenge at AEW Revolution 2025

After getting choked out by Moxley at AEW Grand Slam Australia, the star formerly known as Edge will be looking to get some revenge on his rival. This will also further the storyline and give fans something to look for. On the other hand, if Moxley had lost tonight, then The Rated-R Superstar winning at Revolution wouldn't have been much of a deal since he had already beaten the champion.

However, things between both men can get further heated. Cope could use the fact that he was choked out as fuel for his anger and direct it towards Mox. All this could culminate with The Rated-R Superstar getting his revenge on Moxley.

To make The Rated-R Superstar the underdog heading into his title match at AEW Revolution

Everybody loves a good underdog story. People still talk about Bryan Danielson winning the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 30 or Kofimania. However, it's hard to imagine the former Edge as an underdog, given his impressive list of accomplishments.

Hence, Tony Khan must've decided that it would be the best decision to have Copeland lose in such a demoralizing manner so that he could emerge as the underdog heading into his title match. Additionally, most people would be expecting Moxley to retain his title using some underhanded tactics.

Hence, fans will be surprised when The Rated-R Superstar manages to get his revenge on The Purveyor of Violence and capture the AEW World Championship for the first time.

