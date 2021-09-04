3 Reasons why Daniel Bryan shouldn't debut at AEW All Out

Daniel Bryan potentially joining AEW has been one of the biggest topics of discussion in the pro wrestling business today. Fans are expecting the former WWE Champion to turn up at AEW's big upcoming pay-per-view All Out.

It would be an amazing moment, seeing Bryan Danielson again as he sets foot inside an AEW ring, no longer the Daniel Bryan we've known him as for years. Fans would almost certainly pop as loud as they did for CM Punk's first appearance.

But should AEW debut Daniel Bryan at All Out? In fact, there are several compelling reasons why they maybe should wait for another time. Here are three reasons why Daniel Bryan shouldn't show up on September 5th.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in the article belong to the writer and doesn't necessarily represent Sportskeeda's stand.

#3 Daniel Bryan's return will be overshadowed by CM Punk's first match or vice versa

CM Punk you sly dog. Y’all catch that Daniel Bryan/Bryan Danielson hint? #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/9GvN42sU4v — ❤️𝐇𝐁𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐊❤️ (@brienutbutter_) August 26, 2021

AEW All Out has several big draws for fans, with CM Punk's return match against Darby Allin and Kenny Omega's title bout against Christian Cage, to name just two.

But the company already has a nightmare prospect trying to decide what the main event will be. Cage and Omega have the storyline, but Punk's first wrestling match after almost seven years is a huge deal.

AEW arguably wants as much of the spotlight on Punk's in-ring return as possible, so debuting Daniel Bryan on the same show dilutes a lot of the impact it might have. You also don't want it to happen the other way round, either, with Punk completely overshadowing the former WWE Champion's debut.

To avoid this, you let All Out be about everything it's already about, and you save the Bryan reveal for a different time, maybe even the post-All Out Dynamite.

#2 People are already expecting to see Daniel Bryan debut at AEW All Out

If it were up to you, how would you book Daniel Bryan's #AEW debut?https://t.co/qj5b64LIT2 — Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) August 31, 2021

Sure, people expected to see CM Punk way before they actually did, but that was clearly the intention from the beginning and clearly, something that AEW leaned heavily into during the build-up.

They've not done that with Daniel Bryan, so they're arguably trying to go for the surprise out of nowhere approach to debut him. With that in mind, they should hold off on having him show up at All Out because it's something people already expect will happen.

An argument can be made that doing this will lead to similar reactions to WWE's when they expected Bryan to return during the Royal Rumble, but he didn't. That being said, the bigger a surprise you can make Bryan's first AEW appearance, the better.

#1 Daniel Bryan shouldn't debut for AEW at All Out because he should re-sign with WWE instead

I'll admit the prospect of seeing Daniel Bryan share a ring with the likes of CM Punk, Kenny Omega, Darby Allin, Penta, and Rey Fenix is mouth-watering, but he's also one of the biggest stars WWE has had in the last decade.

It will be a shame if Bryan's career with Vince McMahon's promotion ends with him being defeated in a Loser Leaves WWE Match and exiting the company with no fanfare and big pay-off, especially after everything he's done.

For that reason, Daniel Bryan should hold off on signing for AEW so that he can return to WWE and bow out of the company in a way that someone of his talents and popularity deserves.

