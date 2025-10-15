Darby Allin is all set to face Jon Moxley at WrestleDream this weekend. The two stars have been involved in a gruesome rivalry in AEW for almost three months. They have managed to tear each other apart on several occasions, and now their rivalry has taken them to St. Louis this Saturday. To raise the ante, the match will be an 'I-Quit' battle, which means it will be more brutal than ever.Both Allin and Moxley are determined to put an end to their feud at WrestleDream by taking the win. However, The Purveyor of Violence has vowed to make The Daredevil utter the words 'I-Quit' on live television. However, due to how things have unfolded for Darby in the past few months, WrestleDream has become a must-win situation for him now.Therefore, let's take a look at 3 Reasons why Darby Allin should beat Jon Moxley at AEW WrestleDream:#3. Darby Allin has already suffered a loss against Jon MoxleyDarby Allin and Jon Moxley have already faced each other once at All Out last month in a 'Coffin Match'. While the former TNT Champion managed to give a tough fight to Moxley, The Purveyor of Violence found a way to steal the win. It puts Allin at a loss against the former WWE star for now. Therefore, another win for the Death Riders' leader would not actually make sense.Also, another consecutive pay-per-view defeat would severely hurt Darby’s momentum. Besides, this challenge for an 'I-Quit' match has been laid down by Darby Allin himself. As a result, it would be pretty embarrassing for his character to take a defeat in a match category chosen by him. It creates a must-win situation for the 32-year-old at WrestleDream.#2. It would set up a rubber match between Allin and MoxleyMoxley and Allin will face each other for a second time in their feud this year. If the former AEW World Champion picks up a win at WrestleDream, it would leave no scope for AEW to extend this feud. However, fans have been enjoying this brutal storyline thoroughly, and Tony Khan might just want to take this feud for the next month as well. Therefore, Allin needs to win against Mox to open a door for a rubber match.The Daredevil's win would allow the former WWE star to ask for a showdown to find out who is supreme between the two. AEW can extend this rivalry up until the company's next big pay-per-view, Full Gear, next month. Allin and Moxley could be involved in some blockbuster gimmick match that can even headline the show in Newark next month.#1. To solidify Allin as the next World Title contenderFans have been clamoring to see Darby Allin emerge as a World Title contender in AEW for the past few years. Despite having all the talent, Allin still lacks that big win to solidify him in the AEW World Title picture. Therefore, a victory over a former World Champion like Jon Moxley at WrestleDream can be that big win Allin has been seeking throughout his career.With that triumph, All Elite Wrestling can then push the 32-year-old on a different story. Besides, the former TNT Champion is looking for a big win pay-per-view in 2025 to go to his next chapter. A scene where he makes Jon Moxley say 'I-Quit' would present him as a tough name. Someone who can easily be put against the dominating current AEW World Champion, Hangman Page, down the line.