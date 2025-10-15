  • home icon
  3 Reasons why Darby Allin should beat Jon Moxley at AEW WrestleDream

By Anugrah Tyagi
Modified Oct 15, 2025 18:06 GMT
Darby Allin and Jon Moxley
Darby Allin and Jon Moxley [Image via @AEWonTV/X]

Darby Allin is all set to face Jon Moxley at WrestleDream this weekend. The two stars have been involved in a gruesome rivalry in AEW for almost three months. They have managed to tear each other apart on several occasions, and now their rivalry has taken them to St. Louis this Saturday. To raise the ante, the match will be an 'I-Quit' battle, which means it will be more brutal than ever.

Both Allin and Moxley are determined to put an end to their feud at WrestleDream by taking the win. However, The Purveyor of Violence has vowed to make The Daredevil utter the words 'I-Quit' on live television. However, due to how things have unfolded for Darby in the past few months, WrestleDream has become a must-win situation for him now.

Therefore, let's take a look at 3 Reasons why Darby Allin should beat Jon Moxley at AEW WrestleDream:

#3. Darby Allin has already suffered a loss against Jon Moxley

Darby Allin and Jon Moxley have already faced each other once at All Out last month in a 'Coffin Match'. While the former TNT Champion managed to give a tough fight to Moxley, The Purveyor of Violence found a way to steal the win. It puts Allin at a loss against the former WWE star for now. Therefore, another win for the Death Riders' leader would not actually make sense.

Also, another consecutive pay-per-view defeat would severely hurt Darby’s momentum. Besides, this challenge for an 'I-Quit' match has been laid down by Darby Allin himself. As a result, it would be pretty embarrassing for his character to take a defeat in a match category chosen by him. It creates a must-win situation for the 32-year-old at WrestleDream.

#2. It would set up a rubber match between Allin and Moxley

Moxley and Allin will face each other for a second time in their feud this year. If the former AEW World Champion picks up a win at WrestleDream, it would leave no scope for AEW to extend this feud. However, fans have been enjoying this brutal storyline thoroughly, and Tony Khan might just want to take this feud for the next month as well. Therefore, Allin needs to win against Mox to open a door for a rubber match.

The Daredevil's win would allow the former WWE star to ask for a showdown to find out who is supreme between the two. AEW can extend this rivalry up until the company's next big pay-per-view, Full Gear, next month. Allin and Moxley could be involved in some blockbuster gimmick match that can even headline the show in Newark next month.

#1. To solidify Allin as the next World Title contender

Fans have been clamoring to see Darby Allin emerge as a World Title contender in AEW for the past few years. Despite having all the talent, Allin still lacks that big win to solidify him in the AEW World Title picture. Therefore, a victory over a former World Champion like Jon Moxley at WrestleDream can be that big win Allin has been seeking throughout his career.

With that triumph, All Elite Wrestling can then push the 32-year-old on a different story. Besides, the former TNT Champion is looking for a big win pay-per-view in 2025 to go to his next chapter. A scene where he makes Jon Moxley say 'I-Quit' would present him as a tough name. Someone who can easily be put against the dominating current AEW World Champion, Hangman Page, down the line.

About the author
Anugrah Tyagi

Anugrah Tyagi

Twitter icon

Anugrah Tyagi is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, his academic background is rooted in business. However, his true passion has always been storytelling, especially the kind of tales that unfold in the world of professional wrestling. Writing gave him a way to channel that passion, and soon it turned into his profession. He has been working as a sports journalist for over two years. During this time, he has contributed to multiple prominent sports media outlets.

He first got into pro wrestling in 2014, during the unforgettable Daniel Bryan vs. The Authority storyline in WWE. As a journalist, accuracy and integrity are non-negotiable for Anugrah. He always verifies facts through credible sources before publishing anything. Whether it’s breaking news or analysis, he double-checks details. He has written over 2000 articles so far, with one of his pieces drawing a positive reaction from NXT's Thea Hail.

Anugrah's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's work ethic, resilience, and unwavering dedication to his craft. If he could travel back to the Attitude Era, he would have loved to manage Chris Jericho. Anugrah feels Y2J was the perfect mix of charisma, rebellion, and in-ring talent in WWE. He would have helped the multi-time world champion scale new heights.

When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Anugrah likes diving into movies and TV shows, especially ones with strong storytelling. He's also into calisthenics; it's his way of staying grounded and pushing his limits. Anugrah also enjoys reading books and solving puzzles that challenge his thinking ability.

Know More






