Jon Moxley emerges victorious despite being busted open; top star brutally attacked

By Faiz Ahmed
Modified Sep 20, 2025 22:22 GMT
Jon Moxley emerges victorious at All Out (Image via X/@AEW)
One of the most highly anticipated matches of the night at AEW All Out saw Jon Moxley take on Darby Allin in a Coffin match. It was expected to be a gory and gruesome affair between the two, and it didn't take long for the craziness to begin. Darby interrupted Moxley's entrance, and within minutes, he was performing a Coffin Drop from the balcony of the arena onto Moxley.

The two were involved in an infamous spot during last month's Forbidden Door event when Jon Moxley stuck a fork through Allin's ear. The Daredevil got his revenge early into the match as he bit Moxley's ear, making the former AEW World Champion bleed from his left ear.

Just when Moxley looked to take control of the match, the Death Riders came out to his support, but he sent everyone else back to do it on his own. Darby came back into the match by using a fork on Jon Moxley's head to make him bleed even more, and then performed a coffin drop on Mox onto the coffin in the center of the ring.

He would later receive some help from Bryan Danielson, who was on commentary as he slipped him a plastic bag, which he wrapped around Mox's head to tilt the scales in his favour. It seemed like Darby Allin was going to close the coffin on Moxley, but Pac returned to help his stablemate.

He attacked Darby and performed a Razor's Edge from the ring to the outside on top of the coffin and then put him in a body bag before putting him in the coffin, which Moxley then shut to seal the win in his first-ever Coffin match.

Jon Moxley fulfilled the vow he made at AEW Collision

Jon Moxley and Darby Allin have been feuding for a long time now, and things have become really heated between the two since last month's Forbidden Door event. Moxley even corrupted Allin's friend, Daniel Garcia, to turn on the wrestler. He made a vow on the September 6 episode of AEW Collision to put Allin in the ground.

"Darby, you know the problem? You just won't go away. So, I'm gonna do it myself. You need to make room for the people I want to be around. Not the kind of people who need validation, the kind of people who want to be masters of the craft. You're a problem, and I'll solve you. At All Out, I'm going to put you in the ground," Moxley said.

Moxley emerged victorious after putting Allin into the coffin, effectively achieving what he promised earlier this month.

Faiz Ahmed

