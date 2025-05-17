3 Reasons Jeff Cobb (JC Mateo) could have benefited from signing with AEW instead of WWE

At WWE Backlash 2025, Jeff Cobb (now known as JC Mateo) left the wrestling world stunned. The former NJPW star attacked LA Knight during the Fatal Four-Way match for the United States Championship to officially confirm his signing to WWE.

Ad

Mr. Athletic immediately aligned himself with Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu in his debut appearance in the Stamford-based promotion. After his successful career in NJPW, it will be interesting to see how the 42-year-old star fares in the sports entertainment juggernaut.

Jeff Cobb's decision to sign with the Triple H-led company shocked many wrestling fans. Following the end of his deal with NJPW, many fans had expected Mr. Athletic to head to All Elite Wrestling, a place he is quite familiar with. However, Cobb decided to join WWE, a decision that may not benefit him in the long term.

Ad

Trending

In this article, let's look at three reasons why Jeff Cobb (JC Mateo) could have benefited from signing with AEW instead of WWE.

What was Sabu really like? More info HERE.

#3. Jeff Cobb could have gotten more opportunities to succeed in AEW

Jeff Cobb is well aware of how Tony Khan operates as a booker. The Imperial Unit has made several appearances in AEW in the past, where he got to work with top stars like Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley, and Kenny Omega.

Ad

Jeff Cobb is an incredible in-ring performer whose wrestling style is more suited to the Jacksonville-based promotion. His in-ring prowess could have been appreciated more in All Elite Wrestling, where the quality of in-ring performance is seemingly valued much more as compared to WWE.

Expand Tweet

Ad

While he can play a compelling character, Cobb might struggle to showcase his talent in WWE. Even established stars like LA Knight, Carmelo Hayes, Andrade, and many others are not able to move up the card, as the management is currently focusing on building only a certain set of wrestlers.

Having performed in AEW before, Mr. Athletic might not have taken much time to establish a connection with the audience. Jeff Cobb would have added variety to AEW's talent pool, and he could have also gotten the chance to battle it out with different opponents.

Ad

The former NJPW World Television Champion had already proven himself in AEW with his in-ring performances. While he may not have gotten a main event push instantly, the current SmackDown star could have challenged for any of the mid-card titles.

#2. Jeff Cobb might be overshadowed in Solo Sikoa's Bloodline

Jeff Cobb made waves in the wrestling world by revealing himself as the new member of The Bloodline at Backlash 2025. However, the decision might not benefit the former NJPW star in the long run.

Ad

Jeff Cobb is currently 42 years old. While he can still be a valuable asset to the company, the Triple H-led creative team would be far more interested in building stars for the future.

The Imperial Unit could have been in a much better spot if he had started as a singles performer in WWE. Jeff Cobb may not gain much from his association with The Bloodline, as WWE would only be interested in giving major pushes to Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu.

Ad

Serving as Sikoa's Enforcer might not be the best direction for Jeff Cobb's on-screen character. The talented star might remain in danger of being stuck as a bodyguard for The Bloodline without getting any opportunities to move up the card.

#1. WWE already has many similar characters in its ranks

AEW is home to a wide variety of pro wrestlers. The Jacksonville-based promotion has exhilarating high-flyers as well as seasoned technical wrestlers. The company also has super heavyweights and aggressive grapplers in its ranks.

Ad

Jeff Cobb would have stood out as a top star in AEW, owing to his unique skill set. Mr. Athletic has an intimidating presence in the ring, and his ability to pull off breathtaking maneuvers makes him a talent to watch out for.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Following Rusev's (FKA Miro) AEW departure, Jeff Cobb could have easily been slotted in as the new resident monster in All Elite Wrestling. Instead, The Imperial Unit decided to go to WWE, where the roster is filled with numerous talents like him.

In the last two years, WWE has witnessed a sharp rise in the number of heavyweights who can execute several exhilarating moves in the ring. Names like Bronson Reed, Rusev, Jacob Fatu, and Oba Femi are on the rise in the Stamford-based promotion, leaving no space for JC Mateo to make his mark.

All these individuals play nearly the same role, making it difficult for the creative team to come up with plans for them. However, these stars are always likely to be preferred over Jeff Cobb, who is starting his WWE career at a comparatively older age.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sudhanshu Dixit Sudhanshu Dixit writes for Sportskeeda Wrestling’s AEW section and is pursuing an undergraduate degree in journalism. He worked as a contributor with Sportskeeda for two years before taking a 15-month hiatus and re-joining the company as an intern.



An experienced writer, his mantra is “research, recheck, and revise” to ensure his articles are accurate, relevant, and factual.



He got hooked on pro wrestling in 2016 with Royal Rumble being one of the first shows he watched. Roman Reigns is his favorite superstar, and one of the qualities that Sudhanshu admires in Reigns is his transformation from a slightly one-dimensional babyface to a godly heel. If he could go back to the Attitude Era, he would like to manage Shawn Michaels and would sing his theme song to him in an effort to get the Heartbreak Kid to hire him.



Besides pro wrestling, Sudhanshu is also interested in cricket, which he watches in his free time while balancing his academic responsibilities. Know More