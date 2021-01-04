3 reasons why Jon Moxley is better than Dean Ambrose and 2 reasons why he isn't

Jon Moxley, formerly known as Dean Ambrose, is currently one of the hottest commodities in all of pro wrestling. Moxley has established himself as a legitimate box office attraction since he signed with All Elite Wrestling. He has been the face of AEW for a year now, and he has beaten wrestling legends like Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega.

But Moxley wasn't quite as successful as a member of the WWE Universe. As a WWE Superstar, he went by the name of Dean Ambrose. He was a solid upper mid-card act in WWE. Though he became a WWE Grand Slam Champion, the company never used Ambrose to his fullest potential. He was often booked terribly, and this misusage ultimately led to his departure.

Still, Ambrose's character was one of the best things for WWE in the last decade. He was a part of many unforgettable moments during his time with the company. Ambrose was also a fan-favorite star, and he established himself as a household name.

The success of both Jon Moxley and Dean Ambrose often leads people to draw parallels between these characters. Here's a look at three reasons why Moxley is better than Ambrose and two reasons why he isn't.

#3 Why Jon Moxley is better: He has better in-ring matches than Dean Ambrose

Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega in AEW

This one is a no-brainer. Moxley typically has better in-ring matches than Dean Ambrose. Since he left WWE, Moxley has had some unforgettable classics all over the world. These matches have allowed Moxley to showcase his tremendous wrestling ability.

While Moxley proved himself as a world-class competitor, Ambrose was always treated as an average in-ring wrestler by WWE. He had a very limited move set, which made him look weak against renowned wrestling specialists like Kevin Owens and AJ Styles.

To be fair, Ambrose had some good matches. His battles with Styles, Triple H, and Seth Rollins were some instant classics. But none of those matches can surpass the quality of Moxley's vicious bouts with Minoru Suzuki, Juice Robinson, and Darby Allin.

Moxley also has the hardcore element in his matches, which was something Dean Ambrose rarely got to use.