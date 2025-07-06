3 reasons why Jon Moxley must turn babyface after AEW All In 2025

Jon Moxley is scheduled to defend his AEW World Championship against Hangman Adam Page at All In 2025. It will be a Texas Deathmatch, where The One True King will attempt to avenge the loss he suffered at the hands of Page at Revolution 2022.

Moxley vs. Page appears to be one of the most important matches in AEW history. The result of this contest will bring a massive shift in the landscape of AEW post-All In. Considering his recent momentum, it would not be surprising if The Hanger becomes the one to put an end to Jon Moxley's reign of terror.

If The One True King loses the coveted title, his character could undergo drastic changes. The Purveyor of Violence might also consider going back to his roots as a good guy, leaving behind his association with The Death Riders. In this article, let's look at three reasons why Jon Moxley must turn babyface after All In.

#3. It would be a satisfying conclusion to his character arc

Jon Moxley has talked about the motivations for his recent heel turn from time to time. As per The One True King, he intends to eliminate complacency from the AEW roster, helping stars realize their true potential.

Although he has resorted to brutal tactics, Moxley's plan seems to be working. The Purveyor of Violence began his reign by targeting the lower mid-card division.

Moxley then moved on to stars like Jay White and Orange Cassidy. After taking down these stars, The One True King ran through veterans like Cope and Samoa Joe.

The Ace of AEW also managed to win against other beloved babyfaces like Swerve Strickland and Powerhouse Hobbs. Jon Moxley now finds himself in a feud with Hangman Page, who has been struggling to get into the main event scene for two years.

Moxley does not believe that Hangman can carry AEW on his back. The One True King feels that Hangman's insecurities will always hold him back from becoming the face of the company.

The Hanger could prove Moxley wrong by winning the AEW World Title at All In: Texas. Jon Moxley would be delighted to see Hangman finally realize his true potential on July 12.

It could be the moment where Moxley could drop his heel act to turn babyface again. Moxley's grand purpose will be fulfilled if Page manages to overcome the massive odds at All In.

After creating a long-term future star for All Elite Wrestling, the erstwhile Dean Ambrose could decide to become a good guy again.

#2. It would allow other top heels to step up

Jon Moxley has been the primary villain of AEW since his return in August 2024. The Purveyor of Violence has been portrayed as a cold-hearted heel who does not believe in showing mercy to his opponents.

The One True King orchestrated the brutal attacks on Bryan Danielson, Darby Allin, and many others. Moxley's ruthlessness makes him stand apart from the other heels on the roster.

However, Moxley's reign of dominance could come to an end if he loses to Hangman Page on July 12. After fulfilling his role as the main villain of AEW, the reigning World Champion could choose to become a babyface again.

Moxley's decision to become a good guy again would allow other top heels to step up. It would enable stars like Kazuchika Okada and MJF to move into the main event scene.

Meanwhile, it would also prompt Tony Khan to turn some major babyfaces heel. Swerve Strickland could be one of the individuals who could embrace their dark side after Hangman Page wins the title.

After being in the spotlight for nearly 11 months, Jon Moxley could make way for other top heels to take the charge.

#1. It would set up a compelling feud between Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli

Throughout his World Title reign, Jon Moxley has enjoyed the support of The Death Riders. Claudio Castagnoli, PAC, Wheeler Yuta, and Marina Shafir have actively assisted The One True King, without showing any signs of disloyalty.

However, things could take a turn if Moxley fails to defeat Hangman Page at All In. A loss on July 12 could cause the Ace of AEW to lose the respect of his allies.

In a shocking turn of events, Claudio Castagnoli could overthrow Jon Moxley to become the new leader of The Death Riders. The group could launch a heinous assault on their current leader, similar to how they destroyed Bryan Danielson last year.

Moxley would be prompted to turn babyface after being betrayed by his longtime allies. The attack could put the former International Champion on the sidelines for a while.

In the meantime, Castagnoli could begin his ascent towards the AEW World Title. The Purveyor of Violence could ultimately return as a babyface to fight The Death Riders on his own.

It could be a similar situation to how Cope (FKA Edge) became a good guy again after being betrayed by The Judgment Day in 2022. Moxley's face turn would help set up a compelling feud between him and Claudio Castagnoli, which would do wonders for The Swiss Superman's singles career.

