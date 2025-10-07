  • home icon
3 reasons why Kenny Omega should be the one to finally dethrone major AEW champion

By Anugrah Tyagi
Modified Oct 07, 2025 18:58 GMT
Kenny Omega
Kenny Omega [Image via @aewontv/Instagram]

Kenny Omega has been one of the cornerstones of All Elite Wrestling over the years. He has been a star whom Tony Khan can easily rely on to carry the company. While many believe that The Best Bout Machine is walking into the twilight years of his career, there could be one more title reign left for him before he retires from AEW.

The Cleaner has been involved in a feud with AEW TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher for the past month. While the company has delayed the showdown between the two stars for now, they are bound to collide down the line. If it happens, the TNT Championship is pretty likely to be on the line, where many believe that Omega should dethrone The Protostar to become the new champion.

Therefore, let's discuss 3 reasons why Kenny Omega should be the one to finally dethrone Kyle Fletcher:

#3. Kenny Omega has never won the AEW TNT Championship

Kenny Omega has an illustrious career in the world of professional wrestling. In his AEW run, The Cleaner has been the AEW World Champion and had a significant run with the title. Moreover, he has also won the AEW Tag Team and AEW World Trios Titles as well. Other than that, he also had an AEW International Championship. However, Omega has never held the AEW TNT Title.

It is something that The Best Bout Machine is yet to achieve in the company before he retires. Winning the AEW TNT Title could be an epic final story for Omega to deliver some of his final finest matches in his career. Besides, it will make him the grand slam champion in All Elite Wrestling. Winning the title would also provide a fitting opportunity to elevate a future star by having them chase the title held by such a veteran name.

#2. Payback for The Protostar's actions

Kyle Fletcher destroyed Kenny Omega with a relentless attack last month on Dynamite. In a brutal assault, The Protostar took out Omega at the ringside, which took him out of action for more than a month. However, The Cornerstone is yet to get his payback on Fletcher for his heinous actions. If Omega manages to dethrone Kyle as TNT Champion, it would serve as a fitting revenge for his past actions.

Fans have been anticipating the showdown between Omega and Fletcher for a long time. Following the unexpected delay of this high-stakes match, Tony Khan has to deliver a monumental moment. As a result, to mark the potential of this feud, The Cleaner might defeat The Protostar to become the new TNT Champion as a surprise in All Elite Wrestling.

#1. Leading to the possibility of Kyle Fletcher's face turn

Kyle Fletcher has become one of the biggest heels in All Elite Wrestling. However, despite his villainous attitude, fans have immense support for him, sparking the possibility of a babyface turn. If Kenny Omega dethrones him as the TNT Champion, it can open the possibility for his face turn down the line. A defeat against The Best Bout Machine would affect his status in The Don Callis Family.

Don Callis might betray Kyle Fletcher for taking a loss against Omega. It could spark a redemption arc for The Protostar to regain his position in All Elite Wrestling, this time with the support of the fans. It could also pave the way for him to challenge for the AEW World Title, while giving Fletcher a chance to emerge as a potential main-event star for the company.

