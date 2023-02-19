3 Reasons why Kenny Omega should sign with WWE and 2 reasons he should stay with AEW

Kenny Omega joining WWE might seem unthinkable even a month ago, but could The Cleaner be on Triple H's radar as his next big signing? With The Cleaner's All Elite Wrestling contract reportedly coming to an end, The Game might be tempted to make the former AEW Champion his biggest acquisition from Tony Khan's promotion since Cody Rhodes.

However, according to Fightful Select, Omega has a substantial amount of injury time which "could be" added by Tony Khan to make up for the time he missed last year. As an added incentive, Omega's contract allows him the "freedom" to appear in NJPW as long as it doesn't clash with his AEW commitments.

Here are three reasons why Omega should consider a move to WWE and two reasons why he's better off staying in AEW.

#3. Kenny Omega should sign with WWE - He can test himself in the WWE system

Before becoming a megastar in New Japan Pro Wrestling and later AEW, Kenny Omega had a brief stint in WWE's developmental system, Deep South Wrestling, back in the mid-2000s.

In a recent interview with Monthly Puroresu magazine, Omega recalled his experience being part of the WWE system:

"I did go into the WWE developmental system, Deep South Wrestling at the time, and it wasn’t for me. At that point, I had thought maybe wrestling isn’t for me because I was thinking at the highest level, when it becomes more of a business rather than a passion. Maybe I’m not the businessman that I thought that I was, maybe I was never meant to be at the highest level. Things are meant to be micromanaged. Maybe it isn’t what made me fall in love with wrestling to begin with," Omega said.

In 2006, he requested a release from his contract. At the time, he was contemplating quitting professional wrestling, as he felt it was a business rather than a passion at the 'highest level.'

One wonders if Omega could truly have reached his fullest potential if he had made it to the WWE roster. Perhaps it is something Kenny himself wonders about as well. Joining WWE at this stage in his career could be a way for the Best Bout Machine to challenge himself in the biggest wrestling company in the world.

#2. Kenny Omega should stay with AEW - He could miss out on a potential feud with CM Punk

All Elite Wrestling is doing all it can to put the events of All Out in the rearview, given the bad publicity and fallout that transpired afterwards. The media press scrum in which CM Punk verbally obliterated The Elite led to the infamous 'Brawl Out' incident. All parties involved were suspended and stripped of their titles.

Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks have since returned to television and regained their AEW Trios Titles after their championship series with Death Triangle. But the Straightedge Superstar is nowhere to be seen as he nurses a major injury.

It's unclear whether Tony Khan would eventually bring Punk back into the fold. But if he wants to truly capitalize on the bad blood between The Elite and the Chicago-born star, Khan should book a feud between them the first opportunity he gets. If done right, it would be a box office hit for All Elite Wrestling. Kenny Omega needs to stay with the company to see this story through.

#2. Kenny Omega should sign with WWE - Brand new rivalries

The appeal of Kenny Omega joining WWE would have the potential for fresh match-ups against brand-new opponents. We could see dream matches against the likes of Randy Orton, Edge, and Seth Rollins, WWE Superstars that Omega would never have been able to face if he wasn't part of the sports entertainment giant.

Then there is the ultimate final boss in WWE, The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. The two stars may have contrasting styles, but it would be exciting to see them showcase their abilities in a main event setting.

Omega could even renew rivalries with former Bullet Club members Finn Balor and AJ Styles, whom The Cleaner ousted from New Japan Pro Wrestling in the first place. It would be exciting to see the two stars meet again in a WWE environment.

#1. Kenny Omega should stay with AEW - He needs to establish his legacy as an EVP in AEW

The Cleaner has accomplished quite a lot in All Elite Wrestling. As an EVP, he helped establish the company alongside The Young Bucks, Cody Rhodes, and Tony Khan.

He also reigned as the AEW World Champion for nearly a year back in 2021 and introduced the Trios Championship as part of The Elite. At this point in his career, his legacy is tied to the company.

It would be strange to see him leave what he helped build. There are still more chapters to be written about this story, and it's fitting that Omega stays with AEW to guide the promotion to the next phase of its evolution.

#1. Kenny Omega should sign with WWE - Chance to win the WWE Championship

Kenny Omega was once known as The Belt Collector. As a former AEW World Champion, he also held the IMPACT World Championship and AAA World Title. That's not to mention the unforgettable reign he had as IWGP Heavyweight Champion.

Winning the WWE Universal Heavyweight Championship would complete the set of holding every World Championship from every major pro wrestling promotion in the world. It is truly a remarkable goal and with Omega at the peak of his career, it's an opportunity he wouldn't want to pass up on.

