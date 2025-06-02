3 Reasons R-Truth signing with AEW might not be a good idea 

AEW is currently home to a number of prominent ex-WWE names. On the heels of his shocking departure from the sports entertainment juggernaut, fans have already started speculating about R-Truth potentially showing up in the Tony Khan-led promotion.

The 53-year-old star announced some time earlier that he had been released by WWE. Admirers and peers alike have taken to social media to celebrate Truth's accomplishments since then. Meanwhile, speculation about the fan-favorite's professional future is on the rise.

Considering how many former WWE names have thrived in All Elite Wrestling, there are several strong reasons why R-Truth might seriously consider a run in the budding promotion. On the other hand, there are also a few compelling reasons why the multi-time former champion should not sign with AEW right now. Let us consider three of them.

#1. AEW's current roster is stacked from top to bottom

Since its inception in 2019, All Elite Wrestling has built one of the most talented locker rooms in North American pro wrestling. The promotion features talent from around the world with previous stints in various companies, including WWE, NJPW, TNA, Stardom, and CMLL, to name a few.

AEW's recent television and pay-per-view output has garnered much praise from fans. The promotion's growth owes itself in large part to its roster, which is stacked from top to bottom with skilled performers and athletes. The main event scene features the likes of Jon Moxley, Hangman Page, Swerve Strickland, Will Ospreay, and MJF, just to cite a few of the most well-pushed examples.

The company's mid-card picture (if it may be said to have one) is just as star-studded, featuring such big names as Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada, International Champion Kenny Omega, Ricochet, Mark Briscoe, Mike Bailey, Adam Cole, and Paragon, members of The Don Callis Family, and so on.

R-Truth would no doubt be a huge acquisition for AEW. Unfortunately, there may not be adequate room in the company for a star of his experience and stature at this time. The former US Champion would either need to be given TV time at the expense of homegrown talent, or he might end up being underutilized despite the initial hype surrounding his signing.

#2. AEW may have too many former WWE Superstars already

AEW has employed former WWE Superstars since the company's foundational years. Cody Rhodes served as both a talent and an executive in All Elite Wrestling before he left. Chris Jericho was crowned the promotion's inaugural World Champion. The man who took the title from him was none other than former Shield member Jon Moxley. The One True King holds the belt right now and has retained it many times, courtesy of his stablemates, three of whom (Claudio Castagnoli, Pac, and Marina Shafir) have wrestled in WWE previously.

The list has grown much longer since then, with both singles and tag team competitors, as well as legends, like Christian Cage, FTR, Sting, Swerve Strickland, Adam Copeland, Ricochet, GYV, MxM, and more recently, The Hurt Syndicate, all of whom are making their marks in the company. This is not to mention powerhouse additions to the promotion's women's division, such as Athena, Toni Storm, and Mercedes Mone, for example.

Tony Khan has been trying to strike a delicate balance by featuring both homegrown All Elite and former WWE talent on his company's programming. AEW needs to ensure it can maintain this balance, and one way to achieve that is by avoiding the addition of more individuals who previously worked for the Stamford-based promotion, especially if no space can be found for them in its ongoing storylines.

Therefore, although he would undoubtedly be a major signing, AEW should refrain from making an offer to R-Truth at the moment.

#3. Instead of AEW, R-Truth should sign with TNA

R-Truth's initial WWE run, under the ring name K-Kwik, began in 1999 and concluded with his release in 2001. The following year, he signed with NWA-TNA and wrestled for the promotion for nearly six years, competing against stars like Ken Shamrock, Jerry Lynn, Scott Hall, Curt Hennig, Raven, Jeff Jarrett, and AJ Styles. He even held the TNA World Championship twice. Truth's stint in the company ended in December 2007, and he returned to WWE the next year.

For the next seventeen years, R-Truth plied his trade in WWE, working alongside many of the promotion's all-time greats, including CM Punk, Randy Orton, Triple H, The Rock, and John Cena. Now that he has been released, the former US Champion has the opportunity to return to TNA and continue wrestling there. The Nashville-based company is currently involved in a strategic partnership with WWE, with talent from both promotions having appeared on the other's programming in recent months.

Instead of inking a deal with AEW, R-Truth could consider making his TNA comeback. He could even dethrone NXT's Trick Williams for the TNA World Title, creating a massive full-circle moment for his career.

