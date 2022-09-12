3 reasons why The Young Bucks should sign with WWE and 2 reasons why they shouldn't 

The Young Bucks are arguably one of the best tag teams of this generation. Their in-ring chemistry is good, and they've had great matches throughout their careers. They've wrestled in many promotions and have a tremendous legacy behind them.

There have been some backstage issues in AEW lately involving them. Reportedly, The Elite got into a backstage altercation with CM Punk, which ended with them getting suspended. There have also been rumors of them being interested in going to WWE amidst all this drama.

Going to WWE could turn out to either be a good decision or a bad decision for the former AEW Tag Team Champions. In this piece, we will discuss three reasons why The Young Bucks should sign with WWE and two reasons why they shouldn't.

#5. Should: The Young Bucks could be bigger stars in WWE

AEW has grown a lot in its three years of existence, but it's still far from being on the level of WWE, which is a household name. Wrestling means WWE to a lot of people around the world.

If the Young Bucks are looking to reach new heights of stardom, WWE could be the place for them. They will become bigger names in wrestling by joining the promotion and will get worldwide recognition. They will also get exposure at non-wrestling events, which will further increase their stock.

#4 Shouldn't: WWE doesn't match their style

The Young Bucks have a very distinct style of wrestling - fast paced, athletic, and involving technical moves. The former AEW Trios Champions are into long matches and like to perform hard-hitting moves too.

This style of wrestling is different from what WWE likes in its programming. The promotion prefer a toned down, slow-paced, and methodical style of wrestling. It also doesn't allow matches to last too long as it focuses more on character development. So, the WWE style might not exactly suit them.

#3 Should: That will add to their legacy

The Young Bucks have accomplished a lot in various promotions around the world. They are well respected for their contribution to tag team wrestling. They have won prominent titles like AEW Tag Team Championships and IWGP Tag Team Championships. They have also won the ROH World Tag Team Championships and AAA World Tag Team Championships.

They can add a lot to their long list of accomplishments by going to WWE and winning the Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Championships to enhance their legacy. They will also get to wrestle popular teams like The New Day, The Usos and The Judgment Day.

#2 Shouldn't: They have more creative control in AEW

The Young Bucks have been a part of AEW since it was started by Tony Khan in 2019. He signed Elite and Cody Rhodes to the promotion while also making them the Executive Vice Presidents. They have a lot of power in AEW and can influence many creative decisions.

The former AEW Tag Team Champions have full creative control over their character on screen and their booking. They can change things if they feel something is not right. They will not get the same amount of power and creative control in WWE. They will have to work as directed by the management.

#1 Should: They could get treated like Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes shocked the world earlier this year when he returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38. Ever since, he has been treated like a megastar by the promotion. They allowed him to keep his character and also gave him creative control.

A similar fate could await The Young Bucks if they decide to leave AEW for WWE. They might get to keep the same presentation from AEW and might be given some creative control as well. They will also get featured on their PLE posters and merchandise by WWE.

