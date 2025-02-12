3 Reasons why Toni Storm shouldn't win the AEW Women's World Title at Grand Slam 2025

At AEW Grand Slam: Australia, Toni Storm will battle Mariah May for the AEW Women's World Championship. It will be a massive opportunity for The Timeless One, who intends to redeem herself after her loss at All In 2024.

The May vs. Storm feud is arguably the best thing going in All Elite Wrestling today. Toni Storm earned herself a shot against The Woman from Hell by winning a Casino Gauntlet match on Dynamite: Maximum Carnage.

After playing the role of "Rockstar" Toni Storm for weeks, the New Zealand-born star finally snapped back into her Timeless persona in front of Mariah May. The Glamour has looked disturbed since the return of her former mentor, which could be a big disadvantage for her heading into Grand Slam.

While fans expect Toni Storm to dethrone May in Australia, Tony Khan may have some different plans in store. Certain factors suggest that The Fighting Princess should defeat The Timeless One on February 15. In this article, let's look at three reasons why Toni Storm should not win the AEW Women's World Championship at Grand Slam 2025.

#3 It would extend the May vs. Storm feud till AEW All In

The third edition of All In will be held at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, on July 12, 2025. It would be AEW's first-ever pay-per-view in an American baseball stadium, and Tony Khan would want to deliver on fans' expectations.

The president of All Elite Wrestling might have several big plans for the Texas pay-per-view. Mariah May vs. Toni Storm Three could be one of the matches that could headline All In 2025.

In a surprising turn of events, Storm could lose her upcoming title match against The Woman from Hell. The 26-year-old star could outsmart her former leader yet again to retain her title in Australia.

Mariah May's victory would certainly raise a lot of eyebrows. However, it could be a masterstroke on Tony Khan's part to have The Glamour beat the former NXT UK Women's Champion for the second consecutive time.

Toni Storm would be devastated after failing to regain the title she loves dearly. A few months later, a dejected Storm could enter the 2025 Women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

The 29-year-old star could win the prestigious tournament to secure her final shot at Mariah May's title at All In Texas. It would be a full-circle moment for both stars, who began their rivalry after the conclusion of last year's Women's Owen Hart Foundation Cup.

#2 Mercedes Mone could be a better choice to dethrone Mariah May

Before losing to Mariah May at All In 2024, Toni Storm held the AEW Women's World Title for 281 days. During her historic reign, the New Zealand-born star defeated top names like Deonna Purrazzo, Thunder Rosa, Serena Deeb, and Mina Shirakawa.

The Glamour kicked off a new era for the women's division by ending the third world title reign of The Rockstar. If the former Outcasts member regains the AEW Women's World Championship at Grand Slam 2025, it might be a step in the backward direction.

Instead of crowning Toni Storm champion for the fourth time, Tony Khan could choose to keep the gold on the Woman from Hell. The English star could eventually lose her title to Mercedes Mone, who would be eager to take the reins of the AEW women's division.

Despite being the biggest star in the women's division, The CEO has primarily remained a mid-card act in the company since her debut. The situation could change in the coming weeks, with Mone finally deciding to set her sights on The Glamour.

Mercedes Mone could lose her TBS Championship in the coming months. After dropping the mid-card title, Mone could shift her focus toward winning the AEW Women's World Championship.

It will be a brand new chapter for the division if The CEO dethrones The Woman from Hell.

#1 It would be the perfect scenario for Britt Baker to return

Britt Baker has not wrestled on television since November 2024. Several reports have emerged regarding The DMD's absence, with there being rumors of Baker having backstage heat in the company.

While Baker's current equation with Tony Khan is seemingly not as good, the AEW President would not want to part ways with the former AEW Women's World Champion. The company has lost Malakai Black, Ricky Starks, and Miro in the last few days, which has affected the quality of AEW's talent pool.

Tony Khan would not want to cut ties with yet another top star, who would certainly be on WWE's radar. The CEO of All Elite Wrestling could bring back Britt Baker at AEW Grand Slam to influence the result of the May vs. Storm contest.

In a shocking turn of events, Baker could cost The Timeless One her match against her former protege. The DMD had been waiting for a shot at Mariah May's title for months and this would be her best opportunity to enter the title picture.

The return of Britt Baker would certainly shake things up in the women's division. It would also ensure that The Timeless One remains out of the title picture till All In 2025.

Moreover, Baker's interference would pave the way for her feud with The Glamour, who has called out the 33-year-old star on several occasions.

