3 reasons Tony Khan must bring R-Truth to AEW

WWE star R-Truth will soon be leaving the global sports entertainment juggernaut. He recently made the heartbreaking announcement on social media, and the entire pro wrestling industry has been sending the legend emotional messages. Many heels and former rivals have broken character to wish Truth a great future. Fans are also stunned as their beloved star exits the promotion.

The locker room is reportedly shocked by WWE's decision to renew the former 24/7 Champion's contract. He recently wrestled John Cena at Saturday Night Main Event. The eventful match was the Cenation Leader standing tall over the WWE veteran.

With R-Truth's WWE departure announced, many are wondering if he will be a good fit in AEW. As an experienced veteran, he could play many roles in the Jacksonville-based promotion. Let's take a look at some of the reasons why the AEW President should sign the former United States Champion.

#3. R-Truth will turn AEW into ACW (All Comedy Wrestling)

AEW has attempted to incorporate comedic elements into its programming, but has yet to find significant success in this area. Stars like Danhausen and Max Caster have tried their best to bring a humorous element to TV. MxM Collection was also used in multiple segments, but fans rejected the effort.

R-Truth, one of pro wrestling's most beloved stars, could be the missing part of the puzzle. With the veteran potentially becoming a free agent in the future, Tony Khan should immediately sign the star and put him on AEW programming. His interactions with the Hurt Syndicate, Death Riders, the Elite, and the Don Callis Family will be worth watching.

#2. Could also debut as a heel

R-Truth was one of the most brutal heels in TNA. He worked in the company from 2002 to 2007 before becoming a WWE star. He was also portrayed in a negative light in the global sports entertainment juggernaut. However, his current role in WWE has been to provide comedic relief in various segments. He hasn't worked as a heel for many years.

Tony Khan signing the former United States Champion and booking him as a heel would be a huge twist for the fans. It would also be a breath of fresh air for R-Truth's character. It will be interesting to see if the AEW President will capitalize on the interesting idea.

#1. Flexible booking

The former 24/7 Champion was very entertaining when he was a part of Judgement Day. Similar to those segments, R-Truth can be put anywhere in the programming. He could be booked as a manager or as a tag team partner.

The WWE star could take Ricochet as his client. Both stars could create unforgettable moments as the Highlight of the Night's heel character is already well-received by the fans. He could also reunite with Dustin Rhodes, as the duo have previously worked together as the Golden Truth in WWE. Tony Khan could book the soon-to-be free agent anywhere.

It will be interesting to see if the AEW President manages to sign the WWE legend.

