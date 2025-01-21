3 Reasons why Triple H and WWE must not sign Britt Baker

Britt Baker's AEW future seemingly looks bleak, with her only hope potentially being joining WWE. The 33-year-old star still has a lot to offer to the professional wrestling business, but recent media reports seem to signal a downturn for her career in All Elite Wrestling.

We've seen WWE make its move on several AEW stars following their departure from the Jacksonville-based company. Hence, it's possible that the promotion, creatively led by Triple H, may approach The D.M.D. once she finishes up with Tony Khan's promotion.

However, we believe that it may not be the right decision and have three reasons why WWE shouldn't sign Britt Baker:

#3. Reports of Britt Baker being difficult to work with

The Doctor's reputation in professional wrestling seems to have taken a huge nosedive following repeated claims that she's "difficult to work with'" in general. Such accusations can sometimes be the death stamp for talents, as wrestling promotions get hesitant to recruit them.

Trending

Reports have mentioned Britt Baker having a lot of tension with MJF following a backstage incident between them and The Wolf of Wrestling's real-life partner, Alicia Atout, several months ago. It was further reported that the incident led to her being suspended from TV for a few weeks.

Expand Tweet

It has also been claimed that she is an incredibly unpopular figure in the women's locker room. Assuming the reports are true, it'd be better for WWE to not recruit Baker, as her presence could create issues in the female locker room.

#2. Britt Baker has tension with Tony Khan himself

Britt Baker has seemingly dug herself into a precarious situation as far as her career in All Elite Wrestling is concerned. Apart from claims that she has issues with several co-workers, reports have also mentioned her having tension with AEW President Tony Khan.

It has further been reported that Tony Khan now considers her a talent who won't get a call to be on TV, as he has shifted his focus to other stars. Bryan Alvarez recently mentioned on Wrestling Observer Radio that Britt's AEW career ultimately lies in the hands of Khan.

Expand Tweet

If the reports are believed to be true, having tension with the head booker of a major wrestling promotion isn't a good sign. Even though WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H seems in great control of his roster, perhaps he should resist the temptation of bringing in a talent who has the reputation of being unpopular with her colleagues as well as the management.

#1. WWE has enough main-event-level female stars

Even though many reports come out shedding a negative light on Britt Baker, her talent and main-event-level star power are undeniable. The D.M.D. carried the women's division, along with Thunder Rosa, during the early days of AEW.

So, The Doctor would certainly be a top-tier star for any wrestling promotion. However, if we look at WWE's female roster, the company seems to have enough main-event-level singles stars, such as Charlotte Flair, Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Bayley, and more, and up-and-coming talents, like Tiffany Stratton, Lyra Valkyria, Giulia, Roxanne Perez, etc.

Britt Baker may ultimately get lost in the shuffle if she joins the Stamford-based company.The Triple H-led creative team needs to make the most out of the current female wrestlers on the roster and prioritize them as the next big stars instead of bringing in any more talent from the outside.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback