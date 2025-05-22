3 reasons why Will Ospreay should win at AEW Double or Nothing

Two months of intense action, emotional storytelling, and tournament drama have brought us to the final of the Men's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament at AEW Double or Nothing 2025. The stakes are far higher than lifting the trophy; the winner of Will Ospreay vs. Hangman Adam Page will earn a shot at the World Championship at All In, the company’s biggest event of the year.
AEW Original Hangman Page is a proven main-eventer and fan favorite. But in this moment, the stars seem aligned for one man, Will Ospreay. Let's look at three reasons why the Aerial Assassin should walk away with the win in Las Vegas:
#1. Ospreay is AEW’s hottest talent right now
Will Ospreay is on the hottest run of his singles career since joining AEW. He has delivered some of the promotion’s most talked-about matches, consistently stealing the show on Dynamite and Collision. Wrestling insiders and fans alike have dubbed him the best in-ring worker in the world, and the Jacksonville-based promotion should look to ride that wave.
He’s got the buzz, the performances, and he has the crowd. A tournament win at Double or Nothing would just be a logical next step. Tony Khan needs to strike while the iron is hot and solidify Ospreay as one of the promotion’s absolute top babyfaces.
#2. A win crowns Ospreay as the face of AEW’s new era
While Hangman Page is undeniably one of All Elite Wrestling’s foundational pillars, Ospreay feels like the face of its future. He brings a global presence, crossover appeal, and a fresh energy that fits perfectly into a company looking to evolve and expand.
In terms of storyline, Ospreay's ascent contrasts perfectly with the dominance of Jon Moxley and the Death Riders. With Mox declaring it’s "him against the world," the Aerial Assassin presents the perfect challenge to the 'chaos' that the Purveyor of Violence represents.
Ospreay's win would symbolize the changing of the old AEW regime into a bold, new global chapter. Moreover, Tony Khan's promotion has long been praised for building stars, and with the 32-year-old, they’re looking at someone who’s ready-made to lead the charge into a new era.
#3. Ospreay vs. Moxley is a fresh, dream main event for AEW All In: Texas
Aside from their notable bout in NJPW, Will Ospreay vs. Jon Moxley have never faced each other in All Elite Wrestling, and that alone makes it a good reason to pull the trigger. It’s a dream match for most with true first-time energy, a guaranteed draw, and the kind of stylistic clash that could headline a pay-per-view.
Hangman vs.Moxley would be great and has delivered in the past, most notably their revered Texas Death Match at Revolution 2023, which included a potentially career-threatening spot for Moxley. However, even though this bout would still be considered a solid main event, it lacks the freshness and unpredictability that Ospreay brings to the table.
With all things considered, Will Ospreay feels like the right call to make. He’s in his prime, the fans are behind, and the timing seems perfect.
Who do you think will win the tournament? Hit the discuss button and sound off!