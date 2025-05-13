3 Released WWE Superstars who could join Jon Moxley's faction

Jon Moxley has been at the top of the AEW food chain as the company's World Champion since WrestleDream 2024. The Purveyor of Violence has been protected by his dominant faction, The Death Riders, which acts as the wall of shield around him. The group currently consists of Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, Marina Shafir, PAC, and Jon Moxley. Perhaps Moxley could strengthen that protective side by adding new members to its ranks.

Ad

As the wrestling world recently saw, AEW's rival, WWE, released multiple talents from its roster. The list included surprising names like Braun Strowman, Shayna Baszler, and Dakota Kai, to name a few.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Ever since they departed from the Stamford-based promotion, many former WWE Superstars have been rumored to join AEW. If that happens, some names can be lured by Jon Moxley and his cohorts to join their side. In doing so, those in-ring athletes could also benefit from the move. So here are three released WWE Superstars who may soon join The Death Riders:

#3. Cora Jade

Cora Jade was once seen as a promising talent in WWE NXT. She made waves initially and delivered some interesting matches. However, injuries derailed her momentum considerably. She was seemingly regaining it upon her return in 2024 after being featured in prominent storylines.

Ad

Despite that, Jade was let go from the company earlier this month. Her unorthodox style and aggression might just resonate with Jon Moxley and The Death Riders, making her a perfect fit to join the faction if AEW chooses to sign her. Moreover, the young prospect could benefit a lot from being under the tutelage of an experienced star like Moxley.

#2. Riley Osborne

Riley Osborne was a member of Chase University, led by Andre Chase. However, he never had a breakthrough moment during his time in WWE NXT and was eventually released from the company earlier this month.

Ad

Osborne could possibly head toward AEW in search of success. If Tony Khan chooses to sign him, aligning a young and hungry talent like him to The Death Riders faction will be a good move. Osborne could see it as a great opportunity to learn from one of the best in the business in Jon Moxley, and it might help him develop into a prominent wrestling star.

#1. Dakota Kai may join Jon Moxley's faction

Dakota Kai's recent WWE release came as a massive shock to many. Kai was a popular figure among fans and had garnered huge support for her resilience, in-ring talent, and never-give-up attitude.

Ad

Expand Tweet

The Auckland-born star is one of the most heavily rumored stars to join AEW. Should that happen, Dakota Kai could be a great addition to Jon Moxley's faction. She has performed well in stables in the past and will bring all that experience to Moxley's group for its benefit and also her own.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author N.S Walia Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.



Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.



Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball. Know More