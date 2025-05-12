Braun Strowman makes major career announcement following WWE release

Former WWE star Braun Strowman made a major career announcement today on social media. The Monster of All Monsters was released by the company earlier this month.

Strowman was previously released in 2021 but returned to the promotion the following year. Shayna Baszler, Cora Jade, Dakota Kai, and several other stars have also been released this month.

The veteran took to social media today to promote his upcoming show, Everything On The Menu, which will be airing on the USA Network this fall. The show will feature Strowman trying food across the world during his time as a WWE Superstar.

"Well would you look at that!!!! Unbelievable time announcing my new series Everything On The Menu at the @NBCUniversal #Upfront event. It will be airing on @USANetwork fall of 2025!!!! Oh and let me tell you @TiffanyHaddish is an absolute Gem!!!!" wrote Strowman.

Strowman's last match with the company was on the April 18 edition of WWE SmackDown. He teamed up with LA Knight to defeat Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa in a tag team match.

Bill Apter comments on WWE releasing Braun Strowman

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently shared his thoughts on why the company decided to release Braun Strowman.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine show, Apter speculated on why Strowman was deemed expendable by the promotion. Apter suggested that the company didn't have any long-term plans for the 41-year-old, and that is why he was released.

"I don't think they had long-term plans with Braun Strowman," Apter said. "I don't know if it's on his end, where he didn't want a full-time thing. He did go on some of the European trips and things, and he did put some guys over on TV. He's been there before. I don't think they looked at him for long-term programs, and I think that's why he's gone." [0:55 – 1:20]

You can check out the video below:

Braun Strowman accomplished a lot during his time in WWE and was very popular among wrestling fans. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Strowman and if he will ever get the chance to return to the company down the line.

