  3 Replacements for MJF if he gets kicked out of The Hurt Syndicate in AEW

3 Replacements for MJF if he gets kicked out of The Hurt Syndicate in AEW

By Tejas Pagare
Published Jul 24, 2025 05:41 GMT
MJF could be evicted from The Hurt Syndicate [Image Credits: AEW's X handle]
MJF could be evicted from The Hurt Syndicate [Image Credits: AEW's X handle]

AEW star MJF's night during the latest edition of Dynamite didn't go as planned. After making multiple efforts, he finally became part of The Hurt Syndicate. Until All In: Texas, things looked good between him and the faction. Even Bobby Lashley, who was initially reluctant to recruit him, enjoyed his company in The Syndicate. However, things took a dark turn on tonight's show.

Maxwell had a brief confrontation with AEW World Champion Hangman Page on Dynamite. The former won the Casino Gauntlet match, earning a guaranteed title shot at The Cowboy's championship. MJF tried to play mind games with him, but instead, Hangman stormed off after calling him a coward. Later, a furious MJF yelled at The Hurt Syndicate for not supporting him.

Bobby Lashley immediately snapped and grabbed MJF's throat. The All Mighty made it clear he doesn't want Maxwell in The Hurt Syndicate anymore. If he's really kicked out of the group, let's take a look at some of the names that would make a perfect replacement for The Salt of the Earth.

#3. Cedric Alexander to leave TNA?

When Cedric Alexander became a free agent in May 2025, many believed he would join AEW and become the newest member of The Hurt Syndicate. Cedric Alexander's teasing made it even clearer. However, it appears that the two parties were unable to reach an agreement, and he decided to join TNA.

In a recent interview, the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion claimed that he can still be with The Hurt Syndicate as 'nothing is off the table.' While he is currently part of the TNA roster, his recent statements suggest that a deal with All Elite Wrestling is still possible. With MJF possibly leaving the faction, Cedric could become a major hit in the group.

#2. Kevin Knight to become AEW's ace

Kevin Knight is one of the most charismatic AEW signings of 2025. He is currently teaming up with Mike Bailey, and the duo has shaken up the tag team division over the past couple of months.

At All In, JetSpeed faced The Hurt Syndicate and The Patriarchy for the AEW World Tag Team Championship, but the champions retained. Getting tired of losing, Knight might decide to join the stronger side.

Kevin could betray and hurt "Speedball" Mike Bailey to impress Bobby, MVP, and Shelton. The Syndicate would also like to see a promising star getting mentored by them for the future. Unlike MJF, he would be obedient to Bobby Lashley and company.

#1. Cope hurts people

The Rated-R Superstar has been making many strategic moves since returning at All In. He first saved his long-time enemy, Christian Cage, from FTR at the pay-per-view. Then, he was about to get his revenge on Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood last week, but Stokely Hathaway revealed that Cope has a restraining order to stay away from FTR and that he couldn't go near the former World Tag Team Champions.

Cope then made a pact with The Hurt Syndicate, where the latter team attacked FTR on behalf of the former TNT Champion. While their partnership is temporary, the Rated-R Superstar and the faction could do great things if Cope became a permanent member of The Syndicate.

It will be interesting to see what is next for the relationship between MJF and The Hurt Syndicate.

Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.

Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.

His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.

In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things.

