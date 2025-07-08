3 Roles for Kenny Omega in AEW after his retirement

Kenny Omega is one of the most influential figures in pro wrestling over the past decade. The Best Bout Machine is known for his ability to produce in-ring classics at a rapid pace.

While his in-ring combat style is quite exciting, his high-octane offense has taken a toll on his body over time. In a recent interview, Omega revealed that he only has a limited time left as a full-time pro wrestler.

It would be a huge blow to the Tony Khan-led company whenever The Cleaner decides to hang up his boots. While he may not step back into the squared circle, Omega could continue to contribute to the company in different ways after his retirement.

In this article, let's look at three roles for Kenny Omega in AEW once he rides off into the sunset.

#3. Kenny Omega could join the AEW creative team

Kenny Omega has extensive knowledge of how the wrestling business works. The Best Bout Machine has competed in several promotions across the globe, picking up all there is to learn about the art of professional wrestling.

After retiring, Omega could join the AEW creative team to assist Tony Khan. The current AEW International Champion's experience and ability to understand what the audience wants make him an ideal choice to lead AEW's storytelling department.

Interestingly, Omega was involved in booking the AEW women's division behind the scenes during the early years of All Elite Wrestling. Having been part of the creative process before, it wouldn't be surprising if Kenny returns to that role after his retirement.

#2. Kenny Omega could become a coach for the next generation of wrestlers

WWE has its own Performance Center where former wrestlers help train the next generation of professional wrestlers. The veterans use their extensive experience to teach the new students the pro wrestling craft, allowing them to get better at the basics of the profession.

After calling it quits on his in-ring career, Kenny Omega could also choose to train the next generation of AEW wrestlers. The Best Bout Machine has delivered countless in-ring masterpieces over the years, and it would be a huge opportunity for young wrestlers to learn from such a pro-level athlete.

Besides teaching them the basics, The Cleaner could also educate his students about the psychology behind a pro wrestling match. Omega could be assisted in his new role by veterans like Bryan Danielson and Samoa Joe, who can help the trainees better understand what the business is all about.

All Elite Wrestling would be able to produce more quality homegrown talents if Omega chooses to take on a coaching role. It wouldn't be surprising if more exciting in-ring performers emerge on the scene after working alongside the 41-year-old star.

#1. Kenny Omega might become an on-screen authority figure

Kenny Omega is one of the most beloved stars in the Jacksonville-based promotion. The former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion is adored by the promotion's fans, whose excitement goes up a notch every time he enters the ring.

While he may hang up his boots in the coming years, it wouldn't be too surprising if Omega continues to stay on AEW television in a different role. The Cleaner is too important a figure to be replaced immediately, and Tony Khan would likely want to keep him on TV for some more time. The Best Bout Machine could follow in the footsteps of The Young Bucks and choose to become an on-screen authority figure in AEW.

Omega could serve a similar role to what Bryan Danielson did when he was the WWE SmackDown General Manager from 2016 to 2018. TK could pick another veteran as an authority figure to create a power struggle between him and Omega.

Fans would be delighted to watch The Cleaner in a role after his farewell as a full-time in-ring performer. It would be intriguing to see if the 41-year-old star can make the same impact in this new phase of his career.

