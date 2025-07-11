3 Shocking betrayals that could happen at AEW All In 2025

AEW All In is shaping up to be a memorable pay-per-view. Several intriguing stories will reach their conclusion on July 12 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Tony Khan might have some surprises for the AEW audience at All In: Texas. Some stars could betray their partners at the pay-per-view, potentially altering the results of many important matches.

Numerous superstars might leave the Texas crowd stunned by turning against their close allies. In this article, let's look at three shocking betrayals that could happen at AEW All In 2025.

#3. Will Ospreay could betray Hangman Page

Hangman Page is currently riding a wave of momentum. The Anxious Millennial Cowboy has actively taken the fight to the Death Riders since becoming the No.1 contender for the AEW World Championship.

Several babyfaces have seemingly formed an alliance with The Hanger as they head into All In. Will Ospreay has played a major role in bringing all the babyfaces, Hangman Page, and even Swerve Strickland together against the Death Riders.

Fans expect Swerve to be the one who could possibly turn his back on The Cowboy at All In. However, Tony Khan might have some different plans in mind.

In a shocking turn of events, Will Ospreay could be the one to cost Hangman his match against Jon Moxley. The Aerial Assassin might not have forgotten how The Hanger crushed him in the finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament to punch his ticket to All In.

The 32-year-old might have won the trust of Hangman Page, so that he could ultimately betray him when the time is right. Ospreay could nail The Hanger with a vicious Hidden Blade at All In to cement himself as the biggest heel in the company.

It could be the reason why Will Ospreay could hand over a defeat to The Young Bucks earlier in the night, so that he doesn't have to deal with any more power struggles in the company. By betraying Page, Ospreay could redeem himself from his loss at Double or Nothing.

It would be the perfect way to have Hangman lose without making him look weak in defeat. Meanwhile, The Aerial Assassin would instantly become the most hated star in the company if he costs Page his World Title shot.

#2. Nick Wayne could betray Christian Cage

Nick Wayne and Christian Cage are set to challenge for the AEW World Tag Team Titles at All In: Texas. The duo will face the reigning champions, The Hurt Syndicate, and JetSpeed at the Texas pay-per-view.

After failing to win the World Title at Revolution, Cage would look to redeem himself by dethroning Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin. Meanwhile, Nick Wayne would look to mend his relationship with the Fatherly figure by becoming a tag team champion alongside Captain Charisma.

However, things might not bode well for the former TNT Champion if he and Wayne don't win on July 12. If the duo fails to become champions, Nick Wayne could turn his back on The Patriarch.

The Prodigy might be joined by Kip Sabian, and the duo could unleash a brutal post-match beatdown on their leader. This would be the perfect way to remove Christian Cage from The Patriarchy and set the stage for his eventual babyface turn.

#1. Claudio Castagnoli could turn on Jon Moxley at AEW All In

Jon Moxley has held the AEW World Championship for nine months. During this time, The One True King has enjoyed the backing of the Death Riders, who have ensured he never loses the prestigious title.

Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, Pac, and Marina Shafir have shown great loyalty to Moxley and have protected him from every major threat. However, things might change at All In: Texas, where The Swiss Cyborg could reveal his true colors to the world.

In the final moments of the Jon Moxley vs. Hangman Page match, Claudio Castagnoli might attack The One True King. The former ROH World Champion could hit Moxley with his finisher, leaving him in a vulnerable spot.

Following Claudio's intervention, The Hanger could nail Moxley with a Buckshot Lariat to secure the victory. After serving The Purveyor of Violence for months, The Swiss Cyborg could finally take a stand for himself.

Castagnoli could take over as the new leader of the Death Riders after Moxley loses his prestigious title. Claudio's greed for singles success could lead him to go against The Ace of AEW.

The incident would also pave the way for Jon Moxley's babyface turn and his eventual feud with Claudio in the future.

