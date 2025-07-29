3 Shocking moves MJF could pull off on AEW Dynamite this week

Maxwell Jacob Friedman, popularly known as MJF, is once again on the rise in AEW. After being lost in the shuffle for a while, The Salt of The Earth slithered his way into becoming a part of The Hurt Syndicate to have strong allies in his quest to become the marquee star again.En route to his goals in the Jacksonville-based company, the Long Island native had an excellent showing at All In: Texas earlier this month. On that night, The Wolf of Wrestling outlasted a field of top in-ring competitors to win the Men's Casino Gauntlet Match and earn a future AEW World Championship match in the process.However, his recent success and selfish nature have led to his Hurt Syndicate stablemates having issues with him. With The Salt of The Earth set to appear live on the upcoming edition of Dynamite, here are three shockers that MJF can pull off:#3. MJF may attack Bobby Lashley and exit The Hurt SyndicateFrom the time MJF began pursuing The Hurt Syndicate to become its member, he faced constant opposition from Bobby Lashley. While MVP and Shelton Benjamin were onboard to have him, The All Mighty repeatedly opposed MJF's inclusion before finally giving in to the latter's efforts.However, there have been tensions witnessed between them on several occasions, most recently on last week's edition of Dynamite. Lashley manhandled and threatened to throw Friedman out of the stable, while the 29-year-old made it clear that he was not concerned about 'Bob.'This could ultimately lead to an explosion this Wednesday, with the conniving Maxwell finding the right opportunity to attack The All Mighty and ending his association with The Hurt Syndicate once and for all.#2. He may reveal a new factionMJF has been a part of top factions in his career, such as The Inner Circle, led by veteran wrestling star Chris Jericho, apart from being briefly a part of Cody Rhodes' Nightmare Family.Moreover, The Salt of The Earth himself has led the charge of stables like The Pinnacle in AEW and The Dynasty in Major League Wrestling (MLW).He has plenty of experience when it comes to working as part of a stable. This week on Dynamite, Friedman could introduce his new group after exiting The Hurt Syndicate and continue his path toward winning the AEW World Championship with a different set of allies.#1. MJF may become the new AEW World ChampionOn this week's edition of Dynamite, the main event will see &quot;Hangman&quot; Adam Page defend his AEW World Championship against Jon Moxley in a rematch from All In: Texas, with everyone banned from ringside.With their heated rivalry still fresh, there is no doubt that Moxley and The Cowboy will destroy each other in their scheduled bout.Following the end of the match, after a winner is crowned, the stipulation will no longer be active, allowing Friedman to pick up the bones. The Salt of The Earth could easily cash in his Casino Gauntlet opportunity and shock fans by winning the AEW World Title, ending the show on a high note.