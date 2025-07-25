3 Reasons Jon Moxley should win back his AEW World Title next week  

Jon Moxley was dethroned as the AEW World Champion by Adam Page nearly two weeks ago at All In: Texas. Following the pay-per-view, The One True King and his stable retaliated against The Cowboy by brutalizing his friend Colt Cabana on television.This Wednesday on Dynamite, Page accepted Moxley's challenge for a World Championship rematch scheduled for next week, but with one major stipulation - all of the challenger's allies will be barred from ringside. With The Hangman's reign just beginning, it's unlikely that the Jacksonville-based promotion will have a title change next week on Dynamite. However, there are at least three reasons why Jon Moxley arguably might reclaim the All Elite World Championship from Adam Page on July 30. Let us explore them one by one.#1. One True King vs. The Aerial Assassin: Jon Moxley could take on Will Ospreay at Forbidden DoorDuring the main event in a Texas Death Match between Jon Moxley and Hangman Page at All In 2025, the Death Riders made their presence felt, attacking the Virginia native to help their leader retain, as usual. However, Will Ospreay, who had promised The Cowboy that he would have his back, rushed in to try and foil the heel stable's interference. For his efforts, The Aerial Assassin had his neck horsecollared with a chair and stomped on by Claudio Castagnoli.This week on AEW Dynamite, Ospreay revealed that The Swiss Cyborg's devastating move has caused serious injuries, which have temporarily sidelined him from action. The former International Champion also shared that he hopes to be ready for competition in time for Forbidden Door 2025, set to air from his home country in London, England. Furthermore, the Billy Goat issued a warning to the Death Riders, vowing retribution on its members for the damage to his neck.If Ospreay gets cleared for Forbidden Door, he would be an easy pick to challenge for the AEW World Title at The O2 Arena in London next month. While a potential rematch between The Commonwealth Kingpin and Hangman Page would likely excite many fans, a championship bout between him and Jon Moxley might have even higher stakes, with the hometown crowd sure to back Ospreay against his heel opponent. Moxley could therefore win back his belt from Page this Wednesday to put it on the line against Ospreay at the company's next PPV.#2. Jon Moxley ranks among AEW's best drawsJon Moxley is often referred to on AEW programming as one of the promotion's most respected flagbearers. Time and again, The Ace of the World has proven himself to be among the most consistent performers on the roster, capable of carrying long-running storylines without any championships involved, while remaining just as reliable and credible when holding the company's top titles.While the Death Riders storyline has finally stopped feeling as stagnant as many claimed it was a few months ago, Jon Moxley, as a performer, has all the chops to continue working interesting programs as the AEW World Champion. Since he is one of the promotion's most regular and well-known draws, The Purveyor of Violence always stands out as a viable World Title candidate.As such, Tony Khan could consider potentially crowning Moxley again this coming week on AEW Dynamite, albeit likely for a shorter run.#3. Jon Moxley could drop the belt to one of his stablematesThe Death Riders were formed from the ashes of The Blackpool Combat Club after Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta turned on Bryan Danielson and teamed up with Marina Shafir and PAC. The group has run roughshod over the All Elite roster since the end of 2024, although they have suffered several high-profile losses during this time.After PAC sustained an injury and was sidelined, Moxley subbed in for the high-flyer and teamed up with Claudio and Wheeler to defend the stable's World Trios Championship against The Opps. Unfortunately for Moxley, he got choked out by Samoa Joe, resulting in the belts changing hands this past April.Now that Moxley has also lost his AEW World Championship, his status as the promotion's &quot;One True King&quot; has taken a big hit. It’s possible that the Death Riders might not see their leader with the same level of faith and commitment as last year, and a mutiny could be brewing amidst their ranks.Therefore, if Moxley is booked to win back the World Title from Hangman Page, he might face the same betrayal Bryan Danielson experienced, possibly from Wheeler Yuta, or more likely from Claudio Castagnoli. The Emissary of Violence could kick Moxley out of the Death Riders, and the latter could then lose the World Championship to Castagnoli, establishing him as a new mega heel.