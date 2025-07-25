Serious concerns about Will Ospreay's AEW future - Reports

AEW star Will Ospreay shared some heartbreaking news on the recent episode of Dynamite. He has been doing his best to improve the product in the months leading up to All In. He and Swerve Strickland defeated The Young Bucks at the promotion's biggest pay-per-view of the year. Additionally, he also vowed to take down the Death Riders and help Hangman Page win.At the All In 2025 main event, The Aerial Assassin tried to help The Cowboy and came to the ring to take out the Death Riders. However, he was outnumbered and ambushed by the faction. Unfortunately, he had to be stretchered out of the arena. This Wednesday, he revealed that he has two herniated discs and will be out for now. Also, Ospreay said that he will be back at Forbidden Door.While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, journalist Dave Meltzer found it shocking that the former International Champion was guaranteed to return by Forbidden Door, which is just one month away, whereas he should be taking at least a year off to recover.“It’s shocking that he said he’d be back in a month with two herniated discs… It sure sounded like something that should be a year off. When he said that—and I knew it was a shoot—I thought, ‘This is not good at all,'&quot; he said. [H/T - Ringside News]Swerve Strickland sends a two-word message to Will OspreaySwerve Strickland and Ospreay teamed up in the past couple of months. While many expected their partnership would continue, Will Ospreay's injury might have altered those plans.Following the injury announcement, The Realest star came on stage to show support for The Aerial Assassin. Later, Swerve took to X/Twitter to name their tag team.&quot;Twin Blades,&quot; he wrote.It will be interesting to see if Ospreay comes back from the injury at Forbidden Door.