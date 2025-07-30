3 Signs 40-year-old star is done with AEW

AEW President Tony Khan has released a handful of stars in the past few months. Wrestlers like Rusev, Rey Fenix, and Ricky Starks were let go from the promotion because they weren't going to be used on TV, and they had no intention of staying in the company. Soon after their release, they joined WWE.The same story might repeat in the case of Keith Lee. However, there is no report of him going to the global sports entertainment juggernaut, but he could be done with AEW anyway. He was one of the biggest powerhouses of the Jacksonville-based promotion. He even won the AEW World Tag Team Championship alongside Swerve Strickland and had a good run until December 2023.The Limitless star was scheduled to face the Realest at the 2023 Worlds End pay-per-view. However, he was pulled from the show a few days before the event due to health issues. In January 2024, he underwent double surgery. There is no official announcement yet, but his social media posts suggest that he might be cleared to wrestle.However, there could be a significant problem brewing between Keith Lee and Tony Khan. Let's examine some signs that suggest he might not return to the Jacksonville-based promotion.#3. AEW hasn't mentioned Keith Lee for a long timeKeith Lee has been out of action for over one and a half years. He proved why he was All Elite in a remarkably short period, even winning gold. His matches were top-notch. However, since the 40-year-old was injured, the Jacksonville-based promotion barely mentioned him after a couple of weeks.Even the commentators haven't mentioned him for a long time. This may be a massive sign that the Limitless star might not return to AEW again.#2. The Limitless star on the waitlist?The former AEW World Tag Team Champion's surgery took place in early 2024. However, there was no update on his situation until he broke the news on social media. Last month, the 40-year-old star revealed that he is 'quite fine,' which probably means that he is cleared to wrestle.&quot;Again, I am quite fine. It is not up to me when it comes to a return. But blessings to you as well,&quot; he wrote.However, the Limitless star also revealed that returning to the ring isn't in his hands. This means Tony Khan is yet to include him in creative plans.#1. No update from Tony KhanThe AEW President is often eager to break news regarding talent recovery. He has been vocal about many injured stars like Jay White, Orange Cassidy, Adam Cole, and many other stars. However, he hasn't mentioned Keith Lee and his lengthy hiatus for a very long period.The last update from Tony Khan was in 2023. Since then, he hasn't mentioned Lee in any interview or post-pay-per-view media scrums. Is it possible that the two had a fallout over creative plans? Only time will tell!It remains to be seen if Keith Lee plans to return to the Jacksonville-based promotion.