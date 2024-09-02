3 stars who AEW seemingly have no plans for

AEW currently has arguably the biggest roster in the pro wrestling industry. Interestingly, the Jacksonville-based promotion never shies away from bringing talents from other top companies to their programming as well. However, a gigantic talent pool often proves detrimental to the booking structure of All Elite Wrestling.

As the creative head of AEW, Tony Khan shoulders a massive responsibility of using his highly talented roster to its fullest potential. Unfortunately, not every talent working under the banner of All Elite Wrestling has been able to find their desired success.

While stars like Swerve Strickland, Toni Storm, and Jon Moxley have thrived under Tony Khan's leadership, certain other performers have struggled to get their breakout moments under the current regime. The creative team seemingly has no proper plans for some of the company's most talented performers, which has forced these talents to bide their time on the sidelines.

In this article, let's look at three stars that All Elite Wrestling has no vision for:

#3. Wardlow has fallen down the ranks in All Elite Wrestling

At one point, Wardlow was one of the most intimidating figures in All Elite Wrestling. The self-proclaimed WarDaddy had accumulated an impressive fan following over time, which prompted Tony Khan to entrust him with a bigger role. After emerging victorious in his feud against Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF), Wardlow managed to capture the TNT Championship by defeating Scorpio Sky.

The victory proved to be the peak of Wardlow's career, as his popularity took a sudden nosedive in the next few months. Unfortunately, the creative team ruined Mr. Mayhem's TNT Championship reign with their abysmal booking.

The underwhelming title run destroyed all the momentum Wardlow had built over the last two years. After a long hiatus from in-ring competition, Mr. Mayhem returned to the Tony Khan-led company in October 2023, hoping to redeem himself from his poor TNT Title reign.

The 36-year-old star was soon paired up with Adam Cole and The Undisputed Kingdom. It has been nine months since the group was first introduced to the world, and Mr. Mayhem has yet to have any significant growth as a character.

Wardlow was last seen in the squared circle at Big Business in March, where he unsuccessfully challenged Samoa Joe for the AEW World Championship. Earlier this year, the former TNT Champion was involved in an unfortunate car accident.

Although it took Mr. Mayhem some time to recover from his injuries, the 36-year-old star is now apparently in a better condition. However, the management has still not brought back Wardlow on television, which seems like a worrying sign for his career.

A lack of proper creative direction has dealt a serious blow to the onscreen presence of Wardlow. Unless Tony Khan rethinks his strategy for booking Wardlow, the self-proclaimed WarDaddy will likely jump ship to WWE at the end of his current contract.

#2. Danhausen may not fit in the Jacksonville-based promotion anymore

Danhausen made his AEW debut in January 2022. The Very Nice Very Evil star had one of the most popular gimmicks on the independent circuit, which helped him bag a contract with All Elite Wrestling. Since his debut, the spooky performer has found himself involved in many memorable moments in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Danhausen was one of the unique talents signed by Tony Khan, as he brought a flavor of Sports Entertainment in an environment that was strictly wrestling-centric. The 34-year-old star had a brief partnership with Hook in 2022, which garnered positive reactions from fans.

As time passed, AEW doubled down on prioritizing the quality of in-ring work over comical gimmicks. The change spelled doom for Danhausen's position in the company, as he quickly fell down the ranks on the roster.

The 34-year-old star last appeared on AEW television in December last year, when he competed in a Battle Royal for a shot at the TNT Title at Worlds End 2023 Zero Hour. While he continues to make appearances in other promotions like GCW, Danhausen has yet to compete in a match in AEW this year.

With the arrival of world-class in-ring talents like Will Ospreay and Kazuchika Okada, it seems like The Very Nice Very Evil star is no longer fit for the current AEW product.

#1. Ricky Starks has been absent from AEW for a long time

Ricky Starks has been absent from in-ring competition since March 2024. The Absolute One is apparently in a healthy condition, but the creative team has yet to come up with any plans to bring him back. Regarded as one of the most charismatic stars on the AEW roster, it is unfortunate that Tony Khan has not utilized Stroke Daddy to his fullest potential.

The former FTW Champion recently took to X (Twitter) to shut down the ongoing rumors about his status with AEW. The Absolute One dismissed the claims of him being uncooperative behind the scenes, stating that he had never once turned down a creative pitch.

Despite being one of the brightest talents in the Tony Khan-led company, Ricky Starks has struggled to break out into the main event scene. With his charming personality and impressive mic skills, Starks could be a top star in any major wrestling promotion.

However, Stroke Daddy has not been able to gain the trust of the AEW management, which has proved detrimental to his standing in the promotion. With Tony Khan seemingly having no plans to bring back Starks, it is safe to say that the 34-year-old star's days in the Jacksonville-based promotion are numbered.

