"Enough is enough" - Ricky Starks sets the record straight on alarming AEW rumors

The AEW status and future of Ricky Starks has been a major topic of discussion within the wrestling industry this year. The fan-favorite has been fairly quiet for the most part, but now he's fired back at the rumor mill with a clear and concise statement.

The Absolute One has not been on AEW TV since March 30. There have been various unconfirmed rumors about Starks' absence, from punishment for attending WWE shows to support his friends in that promotion to the 34-year-old turning down various pitches and storylines.

Fans on X were debating Starks' status today when one person claimed that he had a bad attitude and disagreed with AEW creative when given smaller opportunities, which is the main reason he didn't receive bigger opportunities. The former FTW Champion quickly chimed in and set the record straight on rumors that he turned ideas down.

"Enough is enough. Usually I don’t even speak on this but it’s tired. I never turned down anything, EVER. Just Stop," Ricky Starks wrote.

Starks' contract status with All Elite Wrestling is also up in the air. There has been conflicting information on whether his deal has been extended, but Khan recently confirmed that the former World Tag Team Champion is still under contract.

