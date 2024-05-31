Major plans for Ricky Starks canceled due to his unexplained AEW absence - Reports

The AEW status of Ricky Starks has been one of the more viral pro wrestling stories as of late. The fan-favorite has wrestled just 5 All Elite matches this year, and now sources are revealing the major plans that were in the works.

The self-proclaimed Stroke Daddy spent most of this year teaming with Big Bill after they defeated FTR for the World Tag Team Championship on the October 7 episode of Collision. They dropped the straps to Sting and Darby Allin in February and didn't wrestle again until Collision on March 30, where they were defeated by Top Flight in a tournament match for the vacant titles.

Starks has not worked since then but recently broke his silence to issue a major update on his status and future. There had been speculation about AEW punishing Starks for attending WWE events to support Cody Rhodes, but he recently addressed this with some very telling remarks. Bill is now aligned with Chris Jericho, and there's been no sign or mention of Starks.

Trending

However, a new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that AEW did have plans for Starks but they were scrapped. The creative twist would have seen the former Big Cass turn on his partner. Starks was to turn babyface for a push in that role, apparently returning to singles action.

It remains to be seen why Absolute is still away, but he remains on the official AEW roster.

WWE Legend shares blunt thoughts on AEW's Ricky Starks and Big Bill

Big Bill and Ricky Starks linked up in mid-2023. Starks received a storyline suspension from in-ring work due to an attack on Ricky Steamboat, so he obtained his manager's license and began representing Bill.

Absolute and Queen's Finest first teamed up on September 16 with a Collision win over Bryan Danielson and Claudio Castagnoli. Their second tag team match came less than one month later on Collision as they captured the AEW World Tag Team Championship from FTR.

Starks and Bill dropped the titles to Sting and Darby Allin on Dynamite in early February, to set up The Stinger's retirement at Revolution. Speaking on his Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash joined co-host Sean Oliver in reviewing the Dynamite title change. The nWo brawler mocked Starks.

"It's time for them to take on... 'Bom, bom, booom! The heavyweight tag champions... Big Bill! Biiig Baaad Biiill!! And some little tiny m**********r," Kevin Nash said.

The former Diesel went on to knock Starks for his mic skills, comparing him to Bill's previous tag team partner, Enzo Amore.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback