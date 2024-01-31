WWE legend shares blunt thoughts on AEW stars Ricky Starks and Big Bill

AEW World Tag Team Champions Ricky Starks and Big Bill linked up last Fall and have been dominant ever since. Now, a WWE Hall of Famer has caused a stir among fans with his thoughts on the tag team.

Kevin Nash and Kliq This podcast co-host Sean Oliver reviewed AEW Dynamite on a recent episode. The segment with Sting and Darby Allin was discussed, with Nash noting how well Allin put Sting over, but Nash had a hard time believing Sting really has a wrestling ring put together at his home.

Allin claimed he told The Icon he still had it, and then they were on. Nash mocked Sting and Allin's opponents for this Wednesday - AEW World Tag Team Champions Big Bill and Ricky Starks.

"It's time for them to take on... 'Bom, bom, booom! The heavyweight tag champions... Big Bill! Biiig Baaad Biiill!! And some little tiny m**********r," Nash said. [24:50 to 25:06]

Oliver commented that Bill does appear to be big. The former nWo member responded saying how bad things were when fans were used to seeing the former Big Cass around someone strong on the mic all the time - Enzo Amore.

"He's like, 6-foot-9, he's a big dude, but f**k, like I'm sorry man, that f***er next to him can't talk at all, and when you're used to seeing Enzo with him, it's like... hmmmph," Nash grunted. [25:24 - 25:38]

Oliver agreed that Nash had made a good point, and said Enzo would be a tough act to follow regardless.

Possible spoilers for AEW Revolution and beyond

The 2024 AEW Revolution pay-per-view will take place on Sunday, March 3rd from the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina. This will feature the official retirement for Sting.

The Icon is set to team up with Darby Allin in his retirement match at Revolution, with Ric Flair in their corner. The Young Bucks are expected to be confirmed as the opponents as soon as this week.

Tonight's Dynamite will see Big Bill and Ricky Starks defend the World Tag Team Championship against Sting and Allin, and it's believed that there will be a big title change to set up Sting and Allin vs. The Bucks for the titles at Revolution. This could mean Sting retires as a champion and relinquishes the titles, or The Young Bucks become three-time All Elite Tag Team Champions and The Stinger loses his retirement match.

The only other Revolution match confirmed as of now is Roderick Strong challenging Orange Cassidy for his International Championship. There will be more matches confirmed soon.

