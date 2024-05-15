"Who am I hurting?" - Absent AEW star comments on attending WrestleMania 40

Several AEW stars attended WrestleMania 40 last month. WWE's annual marquee event draws numerous pro wrestlers to town, including those who work for rival promotions. Now one top star is publicly responding to the criticism with a bold statement, while also praising his friends in the other company.

Ricky Starks has been absent from AEW as of late and recently made some viral comments on his status, health, and future. The former World Tag Team Champion recently drew some fan heat for attending WWE's Royal Rumble and WrestleMania XL, to support two of his good friends - Jade Cargill and Cody Rhodes.

Speaking to WhatCulture, Starks dismissed criticism over attending WrestleMania and agreed that this is not an issue in other sports. He also praised Samantha Irvin for how she announced Rhodes as the new Undisputed WWE Champion after the main event and said this was so cool to see live because people had been clamoring for it.

Starks then said going to WrestleMania to support his friends is no different than going to AEW Dynasty to see Swerve Strickland capture the World Championship. He also made interesting comments on how he will continue to support his friends.

"It's no different than seeing Swerve win his title at Dynasty, or me seeing Jade freakin' have a tag match [at WrestleMania]... there's no difference, so I'm gonna continue to support my friends at whatever company, because... who gon' tell me otherwise? Who am I hurting? What village am I pillaging? Like, who cares?" Ricky Starks said. [From 20:57 to 21:24]

Starks is still listed on the official AEW roster and is under contract. It remains to be seen when he will be brought back into the storylines.

AEW star Ricky Starks on his friendship with WWE star Jade Cargill

Ricky Starks is currently signed to AEW but two of his good friends are now working for WWE. It's no secret that the self-proclaimed Stroke Daddy is close with Jade Cargill and Cody Rhodes.

During his interview with WhatCulture, Starks expressed how he loves seeing his friends succeed and loves having a group that supports each other because he didn't have that growing up.

The former FTW Champion then praised Cargill for being a hard worker, and recalled advice he gave her - it's not your job to prove people wrong. Starks also recalled how it was to see the former TBS Champion make her WrestleMania debut last month.

"There are a lot of fans... a lot of fans, that are for Jade, that want to see her succeed, and me being one of them. Just to see her in that moment at 'Mania, it was so cool. I couldn't get out quick enough how proud I was, just to see that because she's a really good friend to me, like, beyond a good friend... she's my best friend. So, yeah... she's legit the best," Ricky Starks said. [From 23:17 to 23:47]

Starks went viral earlier this month for publicly reacting after Cargill and Bianca Belair won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.