Ricky Starks reacts to Jade Cargill's first title win in WWE at Backlash 2024

AEW star Ricky Starks sent a message to Jade Cargill after her first WWE title win at Backlash 2024.

Jade Cargill is enjoying a successful rookie year in the Stamford-based promotion. She debuted in the women's Royal Rumble match and also competed in her WrestleMania debut in a huge tag team match where she teamed up with Bianca Belair and Naomi to defeat Asuka, Kairi Sane, and Dakota Kai of the Damage CTRL.

At the Backlash Premium Live Event, Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair successfully defeated Kairi Sane and Asuka to capture the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

On Twitter/X, Ricky Starks reacted to the former TBS Champion's title victory at Backlash.

Jade Cargill on leaving AEW to join WWE

The inaugural TBS Champion sent shockwaves through the industry when she left All Elite Wrestling to join the Stamford-based promotion in October 2023. Cargill made her first on-screen appearance at the Fastlane PLE last year. However, her in-ring debut came during the Women's Royal Rumble Match in January 2024.

Speaking in an interview with The Masked Man Show, Jade Cargill revealed the reason behind jumping ship to the Stamford-based promotion. The former AEW star stated that she wants to create a legacy and there is no bigger stage than WWE.

"I want to create a legacy. I want to be in the Hall of Fame. I want to wrestle with the best women in the world. There is no grander stage than this stage. The opportunities are endless with this company. It was a no-brainer. It was very welcoming. I didn't have any second thoughts about it at all. It was an easy choice. It wasn't easy, but it was easy," said Cargill.

Jade Cargill has won her first title in the Stamford-based promotion in the form of the Women's Tag Team Championship. It will be interesting to see if she manages to capture the Women's World Championship later this year.