4 AEW stars who were in attendance during WrestleMania XL

WWE WrestleMania XL emanated from Lincon Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on April 6 and 7. The entire arena was jam-packed with wrestling fans who came to watch the show from around the world. Among the thousands of fans, some AEW stars were also present at the event.

These stars were not shown on WWE TV due to their affiliation with the rival promotion. But social media is going viral with pictures and videos of their sightings.

Here are the names of four AEW stars who attended WWE WrestleMania XL:

#4. CJ Perry (fka Lana) attended Night Two

Former WWE star CJ Perry (fka Lana) was present on Night Two of WrestleMania XL. She posted a clip of the event while sitting among the fans and acknowledging Stephanie McMahon. The Billion Dollar Princess kicked off Night Two of WrestleMania XL by hyping up the fans.

"I am freaking out the legend and icon herself @StephMcMahon #WrestleMania," CJ Perry tweeted

CJ Perry is currently under contract with the Jacksonville-based promotion. She has spent a lot of her wrestling career working for the Stamford-based company. Lana was the manager and then love interest-turned-wife of another former WWE star, Miro (fka Rusev). She left WWE in 2021, and the couple separated earlier this year.

#3. Ricky Starks spotted at a WWE event again

Ricky Starks is another AEW star who was seen attending WrestleMania XL. A fan shared a post of the former FTW Champion hanging out in one of the premium boxes during the event.

Check out the tweet below:

"#WrestleMania Ricky Starks hanging out at mania #Cody Rhodes #Roman Reigns," the fan tweeted alongside the picture.

Ricky Starks is a good friend of Cody Rhodes, and he was probably at the event to support The American Nightmare in his match against The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. He has visited Cody at WWE events before.

Additionally, he is close to former AEW star Jade Cargill, who also had a match at 'Mania. She and her tag team partners, Bianca Belair and Naomi, faced and defeated Dakota Kai, Kairi Sane, and Asuka of Damage CTRL.

#2. Amanda Huber was also in Philadelphia

Amanda Huber, the wife of late pro wrestler Brodie Lee (fka Luke Harper), was also in attendance for WrestleMania XL to enjoy the show. During Night 1 of the event, she logged on to her Instagram account and shared a photo of the 'Mania stage, confirming that she was present in the arena.

Amanda Huber also has a great relationship with Cody Rhodes and other former AEW stars. After the demise of her husband, she took up some backstage roles in the Jacksonville-based promotion and has been serving under the banner ever since.

#1. Dustin Rhodes was present to support Cody Rhodes finish the story at WrestleMania XL

Ex-WWE star Dustin Rhodes was present at WrestleMania XL. He was spotted in a picture posted by Amanda Huber on X. Showing her support for The American Nightmare, Huber shared a photo of herself alongside Cody Rhodes' sister, Teil Rhodes. Former Goldust was spotted in the background of the picture.

Check out Amanda's tweet below:

"Attn all dirt sheets. If any reports come out against @TeilMargaret and I tonight, please use this photo," she wrote.

Dustin Rhodes had been keeping a close eye on his brother's rivalry with The Bloodline. He was actively engaged in an online feud with The Final Boss, The Rock, who had been targeting Cody for a while.

His little brother had the most important match of his career at WrestleMania XL, and Dustin made sure to be there for him. The Natural had been dropping hints about showing up at the event to help Cody, but fortunately, he didn't need to step in as Jey Uso, John Cena, Seth Rollins, and The Undertaker took care of The Bloodline.

