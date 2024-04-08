Popular AEW Star spotted at WrestleMania 40; sends a message to Stephanie McMahon

Former WWE star CJ Perry, also known to fans as Lana is attending Night 2 of WrestleMania 40.

Lana spent most of her career in the Stamford-based promotion before her departure in 2021. Since then, she has signed with All Elite Wrestling (AEW), WWE's rival promotion. Therefore, seeing her at WrestleMania was a bit of a surprise.

Night Two kicked off with none other than Stephanie McMahon, who addressed the WWE Universe. CJ Perry took to Twitter to share a video from the event, expressing her excitement at the appearance of the legendary icon.

"I am freaking out the legend and icon herself @StephMcMahon," CJ Perry tweeted.

Check out her tweet below:

Expand Tweet

McMahon received a massive reaction from the crowd as she shared how fortunate she was to be present at every WrestleMania for 40 years. She expressed even greater pride this time, considering it was the first 'Mania of the Paul Levesque Era.

She emphasized how the Grandest Stage of Them All brings people together like no other event and highlighted Triple H's role in making it all possible. To increase the excitement for the show's start, she even borrowed Triple H's signature catchphrase, "Are you ready?"

One more match for The Heart Break Kid Shawn Michaels? More details right HERE

Poll : Were you surprised to learn that CJ Perry was present at WrestleMania 40? Yes Not really 0 votes View Discussion