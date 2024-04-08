Stephanie McMahon seemingly gives WWE's New Era a name at WrestleMania 40

Former WWE Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon made her return to WWE TV for the first time in quite a while at WrestleMania 40. Although no longer in her role as WWE Co-CEO, she may have spearheaded the naming of WWE's new era.

WrestleMania 40 Night Two opened with former Co-CEO of WWE Stephanie McMahon making an appearance. Just as her husband Triple H opened on Saturday, she did so on Sunday.

Speaking of Triple H, she made sure to put over her husband and called this new era of WWE "The Paul Levesque Era."

There certainly is the air of something special in WWE programming. Although Triple H himself seemingly hinted at the era starting from WrestleMania 40 itself, it feels as though this new era has been happening for a little while now - specifically from the summer of 2022.

Some of the names thrown around have been the "Triple H era" or even "The Renaissance Era." This era has been marked with not only record after record being smashed but overall creative freedom for talent - something that Paul Heyman made sure to specifically highlight during his Hall of Fame speech this past week.

As for Stephanie McMahon, it will be interesting to see if she returns in some capacity, or at least in a backstage role.

