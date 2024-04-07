Top AEW personality attended WrestleMania 40

An AEW personality recently revealed that they were in attendance at WrestleMania XL.

This would be Amanda Huber, the wife of the late Brodie Lee, formerly known as Luke Harper. Following the demise of her husband, Amanda has continued to have a backstage role in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Aside from this, she has remained vocal about the industry as a fan and has constantly reacted to some moments from both All Elite Wrestling and WWE alike. Recently, she got into an online confrontation with some fans regarding her comments about The Rock.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Amanda Huber posted a picture of the WrestleMania XL stage. This shows that she was in attendance at The Showcase of The Immortals. Since she has kept a great relationship with Cody Rhodes and other former AEW stars, she may also be in attendance on Night Two of The Show of Shows to provide her support.

Check out a screengrab of Amanda Huber's Instagram story below:

Screengrab of Amanda Huber's recent Instagram story.

On Night One of WrestleMania XL, several matches stole the show, but the highlight of the day came from the main event when The Rock and Roman Reigns secured the victory over Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

This would mean that the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match between The American Nightmare and The Tribal Chief on Night Two would be contested under "Bloodline Rules."

One more match for The Heart Break Kid Shawn Michaels? More details right HERE

Poll : Did you enjoy Night 1 of WrestleMania XL? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion