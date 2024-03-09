AEW personality calls out The Rock after his major shot at Cody Rhodes on SmackDown

A major AEW personality has called out The Rock for his comments to Cody Rhodes on the latest episode of Smackdown. The individual in question is Amanda Huber.

On this week's episode of Friday Night Smackdown, The American Nightmare and Seth Rollins confronted Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and The Rock. A war of words ensued between the four men, with The Bloodline reaffirming their stipulations for WrestleMania 40.

During the segment, The People's Champion made disrespectful remarks to Cody Rhodes regarding his family members, pointing out the age difference between the former AEW TNT Champion and his elder siblings.

This prompted Rhodes to slap The Rock, heating up the build to the tag match, pitting him and the World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins against The Great One and Roman Reigns. Taking to X/Twitter, Rhodes' former AEW colleague, Amanda Huber, criticized The Rock for disparaging the Georgia native despite having daughters born several years apart.

"Talking about an age gap when your own daughters are almost 20 years apart is a weird choice.... (shrug emoji)," wrote Amanda Huber.

It remains to be seen whether Rollins and Cody Rhodes manage to defeat The Rock and The Tribal Chief on Night 1 of The Show of Shows or whether the former Intercontinental Champion has to try and finish the story under Bloodline Rules.

