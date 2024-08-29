Ricky Starks shares a cryptic post amid rumors of a move to WWE upon AEW contract expiry 

AEW star Ricky Starks is expected to land a deal with WWE after his current contract expires. The Absolute has seemingly teased his departure in a recent Instagram story.

Ricky Starks kicked off 2024 as the AEW World Tag Team Champion with Big Bill. However, after losing the title, The Absolute disappeared from television. He was last seen on the March 30th episode of Collision. The rumors about his WWE move began to circulate after his notable absence, but Tony Khan recently confirmed that Starks is still under contract with All Elite Wrestling.

On his recent Instagram story, Ricky Starks posted a photo of The First Agreement, seemingly speaking about his AEW contract which was the first major deal he signed in wrestling. Starks wrote that the post has been his reminder for the past few weeks.

Trending

Check out a screenshot of Starks' story below:

Starks' Instagram story (Image credits: screenshot via Instagram).

Booker T on AEW star Ricky Stark's potential WWE arrival

In a recent edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, NXT commentator Booker T recently heaped praise on Ricky Starks and explained why he would fit in well with WWE. The veteran compared The Absolute to former AEW star Ethan Page who has stood out and shown his talent ever since signing with the Stamford-based promotion.

“I think he fits in perfectly. I mean, I really do. I think he’s got that look, he’s got the swagger. His name has gotten there before he did, so that right there said a whole lot about Ricky Starks. The guy believes in himself. That’s one thing I could say, almost like about Ethan Page. Ricky Starks — this kid. He has something, I don’t know what it is. People are always comparing him to The Rock. Me personally, I don’t see that. I don’t see that. But his promo style, his dress perhaps, maybe look, I don’t know. But people do compare him a lot to The Rock.” [H/T - Ewrestling News]

Ricky Starks is still signed to All Elite Wrestling according to Tony Khan. We will have to wait and see what the future holds for the talented star.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback