3 stars who can take Penta's spot in AEW after his WWE debut

Penta made his triumphant debut in WWE on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW following his exit from AEW. The masked luchador put on a sensational debut match against Chad Gable and left fans excited for what's to come next in the new era.

However, with Penta El Zero Miedo's arrival in WWE, it looks like he's left a huge void in AEW. Tony Khan would certainly need to fill that spot with another top star after Penta's exit. So, we're here to look at the few stars who could take Penta's spot in WWE.

#3) Hologram

Hologram has been an exciting addition to the AEW roster. The masked star formerly known as Aramis has wowed audiences with his high speed and acrobatic action against his opponents.

Hologram is reportedly the personal creation of Tony Khan, with his presentation being credited to Khan who had dreamed up the vision for this character a few years ago. Even though Hologram has been absent for a few months following an ankle injury sustained in a match against The Beast Mortos at WrestleDream, his return is reported to happen soon.

Tony Khan would certainly look to elevate his personal creation, Hologram, once again upon his return and make him out to be the successor to Pentagon Jr.

#2) Bandido

Bandido quickly became a fan favorite after only competing in a few matches upon his AEW debut back in 2022. However, his journey in the company has been unfortunate as he has been riddled with injuries.

The 29-year-old star would suffer a wrist injury in a match against Konosuke Takeshita on an episode of Rampage. He would then require two injuries to properly fix it. The 'Most Wanted' star then recently made his return at ROH Final Battle to confront Chris Jericho but suffered a concussion at the PPV.

Even though Bandido's run in AEW has been turbulent, to say the least, the fans are still waiting to see him actively compete. If Tony Khan were to get behind him and let him build some momentum upon his return he could be in line for a push in 2025.

#1) The Beast Mortos

One thing that must be said about Penta is that his Luchador presentation was certainly one of the highlights. Penta had one of the most intimidating yet coolest looks in the professional wrestling industry and losing him is certainly a blow to AEW's roster.

However, Tony Khan thankfully has another talent that has the same effective presentation and look, The Beast Mortos. Mortos gained popularity as a monster and he would certify that status in the high-octane two out of three falls match at WrestleDream 2024 against Hologram.

Part of the group La Faccion Ingobernables along with Rush and Dralistico, The Beast Mortos has some backup behind him as well. Tony Khan could push this monster to the top of the roster, once he starts racking up major wins and cementing his spot as Penta's successor in AEW.

